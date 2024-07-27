Rainbow Six Siege X operator tier list in Operation High Stakes

Rainbow Six Siege was released on Dec. 2015. Since then, the game's operator pool has been expanded to 74 operators, with Year 9 seeing the arrivals of Deimos and Skópos as well as the reworks of Recruit, now known as Sentry and Strike, and Blackbeard.

Remembering the abilities of over 70 different operators is a tough challenge for everyone, especially for new players. Those who give Rainbow Six Siege a first chance will struggle to learn the basics.

Nevertheless, the circle can be stretched. While each operator's ability brings something different to the game, most of Rainbow Six Siege's characters don't get much playtime, as they are considered to be off-meta.

After one week of Operation Collision Point action and after having played 60 Ranked Matches already, we believe we're ready to give you an accurate and updated operator tier list.

Keep reading to know our opinion about all of Rainbow Six Siege's Operators, both attackers and defenders!

Rainbow Six Siege - Operator Tier List

We have divided Rainbow Six Siege's 68 operators into six categories: S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, C Tier, D Tier, E Tier, and F Tier.

It’s important to mention that each operator is good in their own way. This means that maybe an operator placed in the second-best tier would be excellent in some maps, but bad in others. For instance, Ace could be an S Tier operator when attacking Clubhouse’s CCTV, above Thermite and Hibana, but the Japanese operator could be better when attacking Army.

Keep in mind that we also have individual tier lists for attackers and defenders.

S Tier

Azami - Azami's concept is unique. She is the defenders' only counter to vertical plays besides C4s. Her ability can also prevent attackers from entering the site in the final seconds of the round. She's useful to hold positions. Although she has been nerfed recently, her Kiba Barriers are still one of the best gadgets in the game as they force the attackers to lose a lot of time, utility, and even bullets!

Ash - Ash's explosive charges are crucial when playing against lineups with a lot of bulletproof utility, including Deployable Shields, Maestro Cameras, and many more. Her loadout is great to play as an entry and her three-speed trait makes her an incredibly agile operator.

Buck - Buck's Skeleton Key, a shotgun attached to his primary weapon, is one of the most aggressive gadgets. It is used to play vertically in maps full of soft surfaces, like Clubhouse, Kafe, or Oregon. He also has access to two Hard Breaching Charges, which make him a very versatile operator. Right now, there are no doubts: Buck is above Sledge and is the best soft breacher of the game.

Dokkaebi - Dokkaebi's gadget is extremely versatile. It allows the South Korean operator to call the defenders regardless of their position in the map. This is great to spot defenders who are roaming.

Dokkaebi's gadget can also be used to gather and cancel information. While her device allows her and her teammates to have full access to defender cameras, they can also use it to stop dead defenders from checking cameras for a limited period of time.

If that wasn't enough, Dokkaebi has access to Impact EMPs and other throwable devices like stun grenades. Overall, the South Korean is undoubtedly one of the best operators in the game!

Lesion - Lesion's ability is very useful to slow down or even prevent the attackers from starting the planting animation. His mines can also deliver some damage. In terms of loadout, Lesion is in a great position too. He can be used in multiple ways, both as an aggressive and a passive defender. Don't ignore a Lesion, his Gu Mines can become match-deciding gadgets!

Ace - Ace's loadout is possibly one of the best on the attacking side. Moreover, his gadget is perfect when having to deal with reinforced walls from a safe distance. He can also be used to destroy reinforced hatches. Alongside Thermite, they are the two best hard breachers in the game. However, Ace's versatility makes him the better option in most situations.

A Tier

Ying - Ying's Candelas are part of any kind of rush. Her device, which can be timed or "cooked" like a grenade, can flash everyone. If that wasn't enough, Ying's primary weapon is an LMG with 80 bullets per magazine and it can be reloaded very quickly.

Recently, Ubisoft decided to nerf Ying as a change to her Candelas was made in Operation Collision Point. However, the attacker is still extremely strong in today's meta.

Twitch - Personally, I believe Twitch is one of the best operators in the game. While many players will quickly get disappointed due to Twitch's uncontrollable F2, the 417 Marksman Rifle is a great option to use as a primary weapon too.

Twitch's magic is in her drones. The French attacker has two drones with three tasers each, which means she can use them to get rid of defensive utility pretty quickly. We encourage you to use her when playing against lineups that include Goyo, she's the best counter to the Mexican defender!

Additionally, Twitch can also be used to destroy other gadgets like Mute jammers, Thunderbird's Kóna Stations, Bandit batteries, Kaid's Electroclaws, and even Bulletproof Cameras. Honestly, Twitch is arguably the most underrated operator in the game right now!

Blackbeard - Operation Collision Point improved him quite a lot. The attacker is now extremely strong after being given a brand-new shield. If that wasn't enough, Ubisoft buffed his MK17. Playing against Blackbeard in the current shield meta can be frustrating and he's quite overpowered, but not enough to reach S Tier status.

Thermite - Thermite was the first hard breacher released to Rainbow Six Siege. He can open up to two reinforced walls or hatches, an ability that can be maximized with his two smoke grenades. Undoubtedly, Thermite is one of the best supports in Siege.

Smoke - Smoke's gadget allows the defenders to cover an area with toxic gas for up to 30 seconds. His loadout is also perfect for creating rotations and new angles of sight. He's the perfect anchor.

Mira - Mira's arrival at Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Velvet Shell revolutionized the game. While her Mira windows are still one of the best gadgets in Siege, the recent nerfs (which allowed players to crack the glass by meleeing it or using explosives) have pushed Mira one place down the list.

In terms of weapons, Ash has some of the best in the game, which makes her one of the best entry fraggers in Rainbow Six Siege.

Mute - Mute is a great option if you want to stop attackers from droning certain rooms. He can also be used to jam walls, an ability that comes in handy if you don't want to use Bandit or Kaid. His loadout is also a big plus!

Valkyrie - Valkyrie's three cameras are a game changer. Although they can't be placed outside the building, the cameras can be combined with C4s to get very easy kills while also getting very valuable information.

Deimos - Deimos was released to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Deadly Omen. He has the ability of having “wall hacks” as he can see the exact location of the opponent he chooses. However, the selected enemy can see him, and Deimos’ teammates can’t see the ping. He can still give them the information of the enemy’s location, which is very useful when it comes to roamer cleaning tasks.

Fenrir - Despite the nerf introduced to Fenrir in Operation New Blood, Fenrir is still one of the best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege. The purple smoke is thick enough to prevent the attackers from seeing what’s around them, which often leads to an easy kill for the defenders.

Bandit - Bandit's batteries allow him to electrify up to four walls. Players use the German operator to do the Bandit Trick. If performed properly, the defenders will stop the attackers from opening a very important wall.

Kaid - Kaid is more versatile than Bandit, as he can place his Electroclaw in hidden spots. It can also be used to electrify reinforced hatches.

Hibana - Hibana was the second hard breacher released to Rainbow Six Siege. She can play with her X-KAIROS to release two, four, or six at a time. She is the best at opening reinforced walls. Moreover, countless tricks help her to open full walls very easily!

Castle - Castle's barricades can't be opened easily, as they require 11 melee hits. This means the attackers must decide between wasting time hitting the barricade or wasting explosives. Believe us, both are very valuable!

Echo - Echo is an anchor in Rainbow Six Siege. He has two Yokai Drones, devices that can be used to gather information and cancel planting animations. With the return of his magnifying scopes, Echo's position in Siege's meta has been restored.

Thatcher - Although Thatcher could be in the Top Tier section, we decided to put him in Must Have due to the existence of the Impact EMPs and the high ban ratio he usually faces.

Frost - Frost's traps force the attackers to look down when vaulting into the building. Placing Frost traps on key floors is a nightmare to the enemies. Moreover, she has access to a shotgun as a secondary weapon, which makes her great for creating rotations. She can also equip a magnifying scope to her primary weapon.

Brava - Brava’s Kludge Drones can hack almost every defensive gadget, except for Lesion mines. It’s a great way to counter operators like Maestro or Echo, as she can use their gadgets after hacking them. Don’t underestimate her!

Doc - Although Doc is in a very good position right now, he used to not be so good in the past. His Bailiff 410 allows him to open rotations. Moreover, his MP5 is very strong at holding positions from a long distance.

Sledge - Sledge's speed change has made him not so viable for some players. However, his sledge hammer is as strong as always. Moreover, he has access to two fragmentation grenades. He's still an operator that anyone can use!

B Tier

Goyo - Goyo's Volcán canisters explode when an operator shoots them. These cover a certain area with fire for 20 seconds. With four Volcán canisters, Goyo is a great anchor. He also has guns that make him a great operator in short and mid-distance gunfights, as he recently got magnifying scopes for his Vector.

Skopós - Although it's too early to say how Skopós will fit Rainbow Six Siege's meta, the Greek operator is one of the greatest wildcards in the game. It's extremely versatile around the map and it can also be used to gather information. Moreover, her primary weapon is one of the best guns in the game right now.

Montagne - Montagne has always been a situational operator. However, with the recent shield buff, the French operator is now one of the best characters in the game. He can be used passively to support his teammates, or aggressively, pushing the defenders down and killing them with his shield. Will you gather information, or will you use him for some good action?

Lion - When Lion was released to Rainbow Six Siege he was a nightmare to any defender. Now, after a great number of nerfs, Lion is just another player. However, his loadout is still very good, and his ability is key to stopping the defenders from roaming freely around the map.

Blitz - Just like operators like Amaru, a well-coordinated rush to the site with Blitz makes a lot of sense... but playing Blitz alone doesn't. He's very loud and although he can be a demon in close-distance gunfights, traps, impact grenades, shotguns, and even Warden can counter the German operator.

However, with the recent shield buff, Blitz can storm the site whenever he wants. The German nightmare is back in shape and is seen as one of the best attackers on Ranked. A good Blitz player is almost unstoppable.

Iana - Iana was once one of the best operators in Rainbow Six Siege. However, her position in the meta has gotten worse since she lost her fragmentation grenades and her Gonne-6, combined with the raise of other entry fraggers like Ash and Grim. Her loadout and her holograms still make her a playable operator.

Capitao - Capitao's Smoke and Fire arrows are very useful for planting and post-planting situations. His loadout and his Claymores are also very strong. He's a very good operator to use as a wildcard.

Jäger - Jäger's ADSs are very important as they will burn any throwable utility from the attackers. His loadout is also very strong. Moreover, Jäger has been the most iconic roamer in Rainbow Six Siege for years. We are sure you know about him!

Kapkan - Kapkan's traps are the most iconic in Rainbow Six Siege. It forces the attackers to be very careful when playing in the building. His loadout is also very good, as it includes fragmentation grenades and a C4.

Jackal - Jackal's ability allows him to track defenders, spotting them on the map. Her loadout is very strong as well. He has two smoke grenades, which make him a good option when trying to plant the defuser.

Maestro - Maestro's cameras can be a great asset to any defensive lineup. These can destroy any kind of attacking device, including hard breaching charges and drones. Moreover, his cameras are bulletproof, and he has an LMG with magazines of over 80 bullets.

Zofia - Zofia's projectiles are great to open soft surfaces, including walls, floors, and ceilings. Her stun grenades are also good to spot defenders. Although her LMG has recently been nerfed, her loadout is still very decent.

Nomad - Nomad's Air Jabs are a great alternative to Claymores. They prevent the defenders from running and jumping out. They can also be used to stop the defenders from flanking the attackers. Moreover, Nomad's loadout is quite good. She's always a great option!

Tubarão - Tubarão was released to the game in Operation Deep Freeze and he quickly stole the show. Now, with three canisters, he’s not as strong as it was before. However, he can work with Kaid and Bandit to keep those crucial reinforced walls intact.

Melusi - Melusi's device is great to slow the attackers down. Her loadout is also very strong, especially for a roamer. However, her most recent nerf saw her speed going down to just one point, which has affected her pick rate.

Osa - Osa can use her shields on key positions and windows to cover big areas. She is a great operator to have in post-plant situations. On top of that, she can bring Impact EMPs, which makes her a great partner for Thermite, Hibana, and Ace.

Wamai - Wamai's gadget is a great alternative if Jäger is banned. Moreover, his loadout is also very solid, especially to play as a flex or even as an anchor. However, while he was better than Jäger recently, his position on the meta has changed since he lost his magnifying scopes.

Grim - Grim's buff released with Operation Dread Factor has helped the Singaporean operator, who's now way better compared to when he was introduced to the game with Operation Brutal Swarm. His loadout allows him to play vertically and his gadget lets him catch the roamers off guard.

Warden - Warden's special glasses allow him to see through the smoke clouds. They also make him invulnerable to flashes. We advise you to bring him to the battlefield if you expect the attackers to bring smoke grenades and operators like Blitz or Ying.

Aruni - Aruni's gates are a very important device as these can prevent the attackers from using certain doors or walls. This device can't be destroyed and it can only be stopped for 30 seconds by throwing a piece of utility to it. Unfortunately, Aruni's loadout is quite weak and, due to some recent nerfs, Aruni is now a one speed operator.

IQ - IQ's loadout used to be very limited but it improved with the addition of two fragmentation grenades. Her gadget is very useful for understanding how the defenders are organized. Her special device can detect any electronic device in a 20 meter radius, including the position of Bombs!

Finka - Finka isn't as she used to be, nevertheless, she's still quite strong. Her loadout is very aggressive and her gadget can help her teammates from any distance. She's really good!

Thorn - Thorn's traps are very easy to hide in key spots, which can make it difficult for attackers to get in the site. Her loadout, which includes a Deployable Shield, can become even more valuable after Ela and Smoke lost theirs.

Maverick - Maverick is a unique hard breacher operator in Rainbow Six Siege. Unlike Ace, Thermite, and Hibana, Maverick's gadget doesn't stick to the wall. His gadget allows him to open walls with his fire torch. He's very practical and his loadout is rock-solid.

Ram - Ram is a great option to use when it comes to vertical plays. Unlike Buck and Sledge, she can use her main weapon while her gadget is working. This means that she can peek with her weapon while her gadget is in action. Unfortunately, she’s a one-speed operator, and she’s quite loud.

C Tier

Alibi - Compared to other roamers, Alibi has lost some ground. Although her gadget can give plenty of useful information, she's not what she used to be. Nevertheless, she can be used to open rotations and her impact grenades allow her to be very aggressive against attackers.

Mozzie - Mozzie's gadget can be used to hack attacking drones. It's very useful to stop the attackers from droning and gathering information. It can be combined with Mute's gadget. However, Mozzie's loadout is quite poor, despite having a C4.

Flores - Flores' special drones are explosive gadgets that can be used to destroy any kind of bulletproof device. These can also be used to gather information. He's possibly the best operator in the Good tier.

Pulse - Pulse's Cardiac Sensor is a great piece of utility, especially on maps that have lots of soft floors. You can combine his gadget with his C4. However, his loadout is quite limited.

Nokk - Nokk can make herself invisible to cameras. However, this ability isn't what it used to be in the past. With the nerf to fragmentation grenades, the Danish operator isn't as useful as she was. However, Operation Twin Shells added some updates that have improved her performance.

Oryx - Oryx's ability allows him to climb up hatches. He can also use his ability to destroy walls or to run out more efficiently. His dash is strong enough to knock down an opponent. His loadout is very strong; unfortunately, Ubisoft recently removed the x1.5 scope for his primary weapon.

Vigil - Vigil's loadout is arguaby the best a roamer could have. He has two impact grenades, and two very good guns. However, his ability is only for himself and can't be shared with his teammates.

Gridlock - Gridlock's gadget is very useful to prevent the attackers from flanking or roaming around the map. Her loadout also includes a shotgun as a secondary weapon. However, not many players use her due to the Australian being a one-speed operator.

Rook - Although Rook's armour is very useful, his ability is very limited. Rook is usually used in a very aggressive way, as many people spawn peek with his MP5. Other than that, the French operator is quite limited.

Zero - Zero's cameras can be used to destroy defender gadgets. Moreover, these can also gather a lot of information. His loadout is quite strong as well. He is very good when attacking sites with a great number of hatches.

Thunderbird - Thunderbird's healing stations are very useful as they can be used anytime after being placed on the floor. Although her loadout isn't the best in the game, her impact grenades are very useful for destruction tasks.

Sens - Although Sens isn't used much in Rainbow Six Siege, this operator's loadout is very strong. Additionally, Sens has recently been buffed with Operation Collision Point. You can check our guide about the changes here.

D Tier

Amaru - Amaru is a great operator to use when you are playing with a five-member stack. If you all coordinate yourself to rush the site at the same time, Amaru's gadget and flashing grenades come in handy.

However, her gadget is very loud. If you are playing SoloQ, trying to use her gadget is mostly followed by an Amaru death early in the round.

Glaz - Glaz's ability is unique in the game as he can see defenders through smoke clouds. He's very good when playing sites that require someone to play from a long distance. He also has access to smoke or fragmentation grenades.

Ela - Ela's Scorpion is very difficult to manage, but her shotgun is arguably the best in the game. If you combine it with her mines, you can get some easy kills. She also got back her impact grenades after Y9S2.3, which improved her position on the meta.

Solis - Solis used to be the attackers' nightmare. She was one of the most versatile operators in the game. However, with Ubisoft's most recent nerf, the Colombian operator isn't as useful as it used to be. She can't use her ability during the preparation phase, she lost her impact grenades and, if that wasn't enough, her glasses don't last as much as they did before Operation New Blood. Yep, she's not good anymore.

Fuze - Fuze's gadget can be deployed on reinforced and soft surfaces. It releases a handful of mines that explode. Although it's mostly used to destroy devices, his mines can also be used to kill.

Kali - Kali is an alternative to Thatcher, but she can only bring a scope to the battlefield as a primary weapon. This pushes the majority of players to go for operators with Impact EMPs instead of using her. However, she's great for long-distance gunfights.

E Tier

Tachanka - Tachanka's gadget can throw fire projectiles, which cover the area with fire. These will block the attackers from pushing an entry point. It's the combination of Smoke and Goyo.

Caveira - Caveira can change the course of one round, but she's a very selfish operator. Players hardly get interrogations by her.

Striker - Striker is Recruit’s new attacking form. He can bring multiple gadgets, which means he can bring two Impact EMPs and two Hard Breaching Charges at the same time. Cool, right?

F Tier

Clash - While Clash is very useful when properly placed, the truth is that nobody plays her as someone would expect it. She's very slow and she can only bring one fire gun. However, we insist: if you find a good Clash player, you may have a lot of problems dealing with her.