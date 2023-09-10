Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Ace

Banner image: Ubisoft

Ace is a Norwegian operator, named a very slick Havard Haugland. He is part of the Nighthaven squad and is known to be a hard breacher.

Ace can be an important attacking operator in any lineup. His gadget is very versatile and his loadout is one of the strongest in the game. For more information about Ace, keep on reading!

Ace's biography

According to Ubisoft's biography, Havard was the best at everything he did from a very early age. He had the skills and he lacked competition. He set his eyes on becoming a "pediatric surgeon", but he realized that memorizing theory wasn't one of his best qualities. Instead, he joined paramedic training and then the Norwegian Home Guard.

After "completing his service obligation", he joined the Forsvarets Spesialkommando. He has also completed operations in Somalia, where he saved Kali's life. After that, he was offered a place within the Nighthaven faction.

Ace's loadout

Primary: AK-12 Assault Rifle / M1014 Shotgun

Secondary: P9 Handgun

Gadgets: 3 x Breaching Charges / 2 x Claymores

Ace may have the strongest loadout among the four hard breachers in the game, including Hibana, Thermite, and Maverick.

The AK-12 may be often forgotten as only Ace and Fuze have access to it, but it's one of the strongest weapons in the game. It delivers 45 damage per shot and it has a very solid fire rate. The recoil is very manageable too.

Ace can also bring two claymores or three breaching charges, which makes him a perfect option for vertical plays or to cut potential rotations and runouts.

Ace's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Ace is a two-speed, two-health attacker. His gadget automatically makes him a hard breacher and support operator. However, the quality of his loadout makes him a very strong operator in gunfights.

Ace's gadget is very good in maps such as Clubhouse, Consulate, or even Theme Park. He's a very versatile operator, so we really advise you to have a look at him!

How to use Ace's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege

Ace's gadget is very practical and is known to be the most versatile among the hard breaching tools in Rainbow Six Siege.

Ace's special ability is the S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher. He has three of these special hard-breaching gadgets. Ace can throw them onto any breachable surface to open a hole on it that operators will be able to vault through. Combining two S.E.L.M.A. charges will make a hole big enough to walk or run into the room with no complications.

Ace's gadget can also open reinforced hatches, although he will have to use two of them. For hatches, however, you should consider bringing Hibana instead of Ace.

Does Ace have a counter?

Yes, Ace has many counters in Rainbow Six Siege.

These obviously start with Bandit and Kaid, two operators that can electrify walls and are any hard breacher's nightmare. Mute can also be a counter, but his jammers won't be able to block the whole wall.

Impact grenades and C4s can also be counters to Ace, as defenders will try to "impact trick" Ace's S.E.L.M.A.s. Keep in mind that Ace's gadget isn't bulletproof, so any operator can destroy it by just shooting at the tool.

Maestro's tasers can also destroy Ace's gadget. The Italian's cameras can be used to shoot at Ace's gadget, which will automatically destroy the device.

Best Ace skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Here are some skins for Ace in Rainbow Six Siege.

Altruistic Ego

Ace's Elite Bundle is the Altruistic Ego Bundle. If you are a Premium Battle Pass owner, you will be able to get it for 1,620 R6 Credits. If that's not the case, you will need 1,800 R6 Credits.

Ace Mr. Meeseeks Bundle

Believe it or not, Mr. Meeseeks is in Rainbow Six Siege! Rainbow Six Siege partnered with Rick and Morty to give some operators skins based on some of the most iconic characters from the show.

Team Liquid Full Kit '21

Team Liquid's R6 Share bundle for the 2021 season had Ace as the famous esports organization's face! You can get other R6 Share cosmetics for Ace, including skins based on FaZe Clan or Elevate.