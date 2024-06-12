Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Grim

Hailing from the Little Red Dot, Grim has joined Team Nighthaven to help Kali and company. Grim will be released in-game with the launch of Y7S3 Operation Brutal Swarm.

Grim is the new Rainbow Six Siege operator, here's everything you need to know about him!

Grim's loadout

Primary: 522 Comando Assault Rifle / SG-CQB Shotgun

Secondary: P229 Handgun / Bailiff 410

Gadgets: 3 x Breaching Charges / 2 x Claymores / x2 Impact EMPs

Grim's loadout is versatile and effective. However, compared to other entry operators, Grim's weapon set isn't better than Ash's or Iana's, for example.

His primary gun is IQ's iconic 552 Commando Assault Rifle. That's the gun most of the players will go with. For a more chaotic experience, players will probably opt for the SG-CQB Shotgun.

While his initial loadout only included the P229 Handgun, Grim's buff introduced in Operation Dread Factor saw the Singaporean's loadout getting the Bailiff 410 to make him better at vertical situations.

Right now, Grim is in a great position in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege meta. His loadout, especially his gadgets, has transformed his role. He can now support his teammates while also being able to perform his function of roamer cleaner.

Grim's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Grim is a roam clear operator that can be paired with a hard breacher (Thermite, Ace, Maverick, or Hibana), or someone like Jackal, Lion, or Dokkaebi.

However, his current loadout makes Grim a versatile operator. His gadgets allow him to play different roles depending on the site. As a consequence, Grim's pick rate increased by the end of Year 8.

How to use Grim's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege

Grim's gadget is the Kawan Hive Launcher. Grim has five canisters, which deploy a bulletproof device that releases a swarm of bees. Defenders that walk by the swarm will get pinged. The swarm lasts for 10 seconds.

Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher can be used in planting and post-planting situations, cutting off the defenders' rotations and entry points to the site.

It can also be used in the middle of gunfights, although that's difficult to do: you must swap your gun to the launcher, which might put you in a bad spot. Still, it would be safer and quicker than using a drone.