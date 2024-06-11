Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Ash

Ash is an American operator that was released in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in the game's beta. The FBI character is one of the most popular in the game and currently is the most-played attacker operator in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Ash biography

According to Eliza "Ash" Cohen's official biography: "Cohen's mother is a renowned Jewish political activist and professor while her Palestinian father is a professor of Middle Eastern Studies. Cohen was raised in Israel, excelling in Mathematics and Physics. She earned a degree in Structural Engineering at Tel Aviv University and spent a few semesters at Boston University."

After that, Ash enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces, serving on the elite Air Force unit for five years. She is known for her skill in both ground and airborne operators, as well as "all-weather and all-terrain navigation, and reconnaissance." This made her invaluable in Operation Orchard.

"Moving to the US to work with FBI SWAT, Cohen applied her degree in Engineering and gift in structural resistance to develop advanced demolition tactics and equipment. Along with Hebrew, Cohen is fluent in Arabic, English, French, and Greek," Ubisoft wrote.

Ash loadout

Primary: G36C Assault Rifle / R4-C Assault Rifle

Secondary: M45 MEUSOC Handgun / 5.7 USG Handgun

Gadget: Breach Charge x 3 / Claymore x2

Ash's loadout suddenly improved after Ubisoft gave Ash her R4-C ACOG back with the launch of Operation Deadly Omen. While the G36C is still a viable option, the R4-C golden era is back as most players choose it over Iana's weapon.

Regarding Ash's pistols, you can choose between the 5.7 USG and the M45 MEUSOC. While the first has more bullets but deals less damage, the latter has a larger magazine and has a better damage rate. You will have to make a decision based on your aim and confidence in gun fights.

Lastly, Ash can pick one between Soft Breaching Charges and Claymores. If you want to play vertically, we would suggest you go for the charges. However, take the Claymores if you need your back to be protected.

Ash's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Due to Ash's nature — 3-speed, 1-armor operator — and her weapon kit, we are talking about an entry fragger. Her weapons are also some of the best on the attacking side, automatically making her extremelly aggressive.

Ash is also used for soft destruction since she can use her gadget to open new sights on floors or ceilings. She can improve her performance in this area by bringing the Soft Charges.

It's worth mentioning that after Iana lost her fragmentation grenades, Ash's position in the meta as the best entry fragger was restored. Her two projectiles are now priceless and can't be compared to Zofia as she's a one-speed operator.

How to use Ash's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege

Ash has two breaching rounds that can be shot at destructible walls and hatches or at enemy bulletproof material. Although she can do both, our advice is that you use her gadget to destroy enemy utility.

Ash deploys her projectiles from a distance, which means that she can get rid of Maestro's Evil Eyes or Bulletproof Cameras from far away. In other words, she can destroy everything with her gadget, except for reinforced surfaces.

Ash's explosive devices also allow her to play vertically, opening new angles to put some extra pressure on the defenders' shoulders.

Best counters to Ash

As an entry fragger, a way to slow down Ash players is by using traps. This means that any trap operator, including Ela, Kapkan, Lesion, Frost, and Fenrir, will potentially slow down any push attempted by the attacker.

However, if we talk about her projectiles, Ash's best counters are Jäger and Wamai. If the projectile travels across the action area of Jäger and Wamai's gadgets, Ash's projectiles will be caught in the air and destroyed. Therefore, if you want to protect other defensive devices, Jäger and Wamai are the solutions against ash!

Best Ash skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Due to Ash's popularity in Rainbow Six Siege, the FBI operator has plenty of bundles in Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store. We have picked our favorite three!

Sidewinder

Ash has two Elite Skins, each bundle costs 1800 R6 Credits. Ash's Sidewinder Elite Bundle was released during the Outbreak Event and players would get it for free. If you missed out on the event, you must purchase it to get your hands on it.

Ash Helper 2024

The Ash Helper 2024 bundle was released to the game on December 16 and it's part of the Freeze For All time-limited game mode. You have until January 6, 2025, to purchase it!

Team Secret 2022

The Team Secret 2022 Ash bundle is arguably one of the best not just for ash but in the R6 Share program. The scales on the uniform combined with the dragon skin for Ash's G36-C are outstanding.