Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Iana

Iana is a Dutch attacker in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege who was released to the game in Operation Void Edge.

Back then, the attacker was everyone's nightmare as she was the perfect entry operator. However, following the G36C and the Fragmentation Grenade nerfs, Iana's loadout was perfectly balanced. Now, the lack of explosive devices in Iana's loadout makes Ash the better entry operator.

Although Iana's golden days are over, the Dutch operator can still be used in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's meta. Here's how to get the best out of her!

Iana's Biography

Nienke "Iana" Meijer was born in The Netherlands. According to Ubisoft's biography, Nienke's mum was "lead engineer on the Huygens Atmospheric Structure Instrument that landed on Titan." Therefore why she showed great interest in stars and outer space in general from an early age.

Iana has a rare condition called albinism, which became a problem. She wanted to become a fighter pilot, but her albinism meant "she had compromised retina" which was enough reason to refuse her application. Iana moved on though and developed "contact lenses that overcorrected her genetic deficit while integrating a state-of-the-art AR overlay."

Despite her condition, she wanted to explore the cosmos no matter what was the cost. Iana worked in a "topographical mapping software that allows her to project a real-time, virtual copy of herself to anywhere visible by satellite or drone."

Such technology caught the eye of Elena "Mira" Álvarez.

Iana's Loadout

Primary: ARX 200 Assault Rifle / G36-C Assault Rifle

Secondary: MK1 9mm Handgun

Gadgets: x2 Impact EMPs / x2 Smoke grenades

Iana's loadout includes two very strong weapons, and it's up to you to pick one. Before choosing, you should know that the G36-C has 10 more bullets per magazine than the ARX 200, as the first one has 31 bullets while the latest has just 21. Her secondary is the MK1 9mm pistol, which is also available for Frost and Buck.

To complete her loadout, Iana can bring two Impact EMPs or two Smoke Grenades. Although Iana used to have fragmentation grenades in the past, the Dutch operator has recently gone through some nerfs as her position in Rainbow Six Siege was too strong. Now, Iana has access to three stunning grenades instead.

Iana's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Iana is an entry-fragger and an intel-gatherer operator. As we previously mentioned, her current loadout is incredibly strong in the current meta. She is close to perfection as she can be used to kill and gather information. However, as we previously mentioned, she lacks an explosive gadget to become the perfect operator to SoloQ in Siege.

Due to her being a two-speed, two-armor operator — and due to her loadout — she is usually used as an entry-fragger. However, Iana can also be the perfect support, using her device to gather information and to destroy defensive gadgets like Aruni's gates.

How to use Iana's gadget

Iana's gadget is called Gemini. She creates a hologram of herself to walk around the map for a limited time. Once the hologram is deactivated or destroyed, Iana will have to wait sometime to be able to activate it again.

Iana's gadget has two clear functions: first, she can gather information with it. She can use the hologram to walk around rooms or the site to see what utility are defenders using and where is it placed. Then, she can also use her gadget to clear utility.

You can improvise and use Iana's holograms to distract defenders, or even simulate activating her hologram to push the site. If defenders aren't smart enough, you might catch them off guard.

Best counters to Iana

Iana can be countered by many defenders. Maestro's Evil Eyes lasers can destroy her holograms, while Vigil will always be undetected if his ability is activated. Also, the hologram won't be able to walk through electrified barbed wire nor walk past a Mute Signal Disruptor.

However, the most-used counter to Iana's holograms is bullets. A single shot to any part of Iana's hologram will deactivate it. Easy as that.

As an entry fragger, trap operators such as Lesion, Kapkan, or Ela will be a pain for Iana. Jäger and Wamai are also a counter to Iana's grenades.

Best Iana skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Although Iana has various skins to choose from, we have picked our favorite four.

Unit Designation Iana

Iana's Elite Bundle was released during the Six Jönköping Major. Iana's Elite Bundle is inspired by NieR: Automata, and it can be purchased with 2,100 R6 Credits. You will enjoy a 10% discount if you own the Premium Battle Pass!

Flesh-Seeker

The Flesh-Seeker is an animated skin for Iana and Ash's G36C. It can be purchased in the game until Nov. 4, as it's part of Rainbow Six Siege's Halloween game mode, Doktor's Curse.

Iana Spacecraft

Iana's Spacecraft bundle doesn't look like something special, but her headgear is. Iana's hair has been shortened, giving her a completely different hairstyle.

Knights 2020

Another R6 Share skin, this time for the G36C. This gun combines white, golden, and dark shades to produce one of the best skins this weapon has.