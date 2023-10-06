Rainbow Six Siege Y8S3.3 Designer's Notes: Iana to lose fragmentation grenades, Warden becomes one-speed operator, Frost's Welcome Mat Rework, and more!

Today, Rainbow Six Siege announced the changes that will be introduced to the game with the arrival of Y8S3.3. If your average Ranked experience is running Iana and Warden around any map in Rainbow Six Siege, you may not like this patch.

Ubisoft is remove Iana's fragmentation grenades as she is getting stun grenades instead. Moreover, she is getting the Gonne-6.

Ubisoft is giving Finka fragmentation grenades as a third option. She is also losing her Gonne-6.

Warden's speed will be reduced. Starting with Y8S3.3, Warden will become a one-speed operator.

Just like Finka, Gridlock is getting fragmentation grenades as she is losing her breaching charges. Her Gonne-6 will also be gone.

Sens' POF-9 is being buffed as Ubisoft will reduce its vertical and lateral recoil. However, they are also implementing a recoil increase after long bursts.

Tachanka's DP27 damage will be increased from 49 to 60.

Frost's Welcome Mats are being reworked. Starting from Y8S3.3, attackers will be able to free themselves from a Frost trap after stepping on it. However, a debuff will be applied, including a blood trail, and a speed reduction.

Although some of these changes were being used in the Lab Test Server, Ubisoft decided to make some changes after listening to the community's feedback.

