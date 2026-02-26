BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City tickets have gone on sale

Tickets for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City have gone on sale, allowing fans to prepare for their trip to Utah, United States. The tournament will take place between May 8 and May 17, 2026. However, as in previous BLAST R6 Major editions, the only phase with a crowd will be the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Finals, which will be played between May 15 and May 17.

All ticket options are still available, with prices starting from USD$60. Here's a closer look at the prices for each ticket category:

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Friday Ticket: USD$60

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Saturday Ticket: USD$71

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Sunday Ticket: USD$82

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Three-Day Ticker: USD$141

The Elite Package, which costed USD$279 and included a three-day ticket with early access as well as a merchandising bundle, isn't in the official ticketing page anymore. We assume this category is already sold out. For more information about the tickets, we encourage you to visit the official ticket selling portal.