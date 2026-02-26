Calypso Casino to be released to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11 Season 2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Vegas' map Calypso Casino is coming to Rainbow Six Siege, as confirmed by Ubisoft's developers during the Six Invitational 2026.

Calypso Casino will be released to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11 Season 2, which is expected to be launched in June 2026. It will be Year 11's second season and it will follow the steps of Operation Silent Hunt, an operation themed by Ubisoft's collaboration with Metal Gear Solid. Including the release of Solid Snake and multiple in-game events based on Konami's title, Operation Silent Hunt is the perfect start to Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11.

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Vegas, Calypso Casino is a building controlled by terrorists. The team formed by Logan Keller, Michael Walter, and Jung Park infiltrate the Calypso Casino, clear the terrorists, and secure the hostages. Team Rainbow successfully completes the mission, which ends with the agents rescuing the NATO weapons researcher Dr. Phillip Smythe.

Ubisoft have already confirmed that Calypso Casino will be launched in Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11 Season 2 as a Ranked map. Therefore, players will have to quickly adapt and learn it! Our advice is that you use the Test Server to learn the calls and spots before anyone else!