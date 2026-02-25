BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City: Everything we know so far

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be the first BLAST R6 Major of the BLAST R6 2026-27 esports season. It was revealed during the Six Invitational 2026. The second BLAST R6 Major of the year will be played in Japan in November 2026. As its exact location has yet to be unveiled, the tournament is currently known as the BLAST R6 Major Japan.

Here's everything we know so far about the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City:

Dates and location

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is set to be played between May 8 and May 17. It will be the first BLAST R6 Major played in the United States in two years and a half. The last event of its kind to be played in the United States was in November 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unfortunately, the venue that will host the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City hasn't been unveiled yet.

Teams

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will include 20 teams. It will be the first BLAST R6 Major to include 20 different lineups since the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

The expansion (from 16 to 20 rosters) happened because of the creation of the CN League, which is China's top flight. For the first time in the history of Rainbow Six Siege, teams from China have a route to qualify for both the season's BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational. These are exciting times for esports teams in China, as well as Rainbow Six Siege's esports fans who look forward new stories and teams to follow!

Here's how spots will be distributed in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City:

Four teams from the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff

Four teams from the North America League 2026 Kickoff

Four teams from the South America League 2026 Kicko ff

ff Four teams from the APAC League 2026 Kickoff

Four teams from the CN League 2026 Kickoff

Format

Ubisoft and BLAST have yet to reveal details about the format used at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. However, considering the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will include twenty teams, and based on previous events, we expect the competition to be divided into three stages:

Play-ins : Eight teams to compete in the play-in stage, best four to advance to the Swiss Stage

: Eight teams to compete in the play-in stage, best four to advance to the Swiss Stage Swiss Stage : Sixteen teams to compete in the Swiss Stage, best eight to advance to the Playoffs

: Sixteen teams to compete in the Swiss Stage, best eight to advance to the Playoffs Playoffs: Open to the crowd, best team ends up lifting the trophy

Information related to the format of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City hasn't been confirmed yet. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

Previous BLAST R6 Major champions

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be the sixth edition of its kind. Here's a look at the previous BLAST R6 Majors played and their champion:

Surprisingly enough, no BLAST R6 Major has been won by European teams. This is even more surprising as, before the arrival of BLAST and the change from the terminology "Six Major" to "BLAST R6 Major", Europe was the most successful region in the competition. Championships included G2 Esports and Team Empire's victories in Paris and Raleigh, as well as Rogue and Team BDS' victories in Berlin and Jönköping.