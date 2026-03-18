Geekay Esports unveil new roster, including AsK, Sarks, and ShepparD signings

Geekay Esports have unveiled their roster to compete in the Europe and MENA League 2026. Following the departures of Nikita "RORICK" Kruchinkin and Crex, the team has added Gabriel "AsK" Santos and Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi to the roster. Additionally, the team signed Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov as the roster's head coach.

This will be AsK's first season in a non-Brazilian roster after having played for Black Dragons and Team Liquid in recent years. The Brazilian has plenty of experience as an IGL, with his best result so far being a second-place finish at the Six Jönköping Major. Most recently, the player competed at the Six Invitational 2026 for Black Dragons.

Meanwhile, Year 11 will be Sark's second full year in Europe and MENA's top flight after having represented Fnatic in the second stage of Year 9 and during the entirity of Year 10. The Italian is expected to be one of the team's entries alongside Gábor "Rexhun999" Czikai, who will make his top fight debut after years of experience in the region's Tier 2.

Finally, it's important to mention ShepparD's presence in the team. The highly-experienced player, two-time Six Invitational grand finalist, Six Raleigh Major champion, and Six Mexico Major grand finalist, among other honors, will make his debut as a head coach in Year 11. It will be interesting to see how the team evolves under his orders.