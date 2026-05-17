Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked 3.0 rank icons revealed

With the arrival of Operation System Override, which will be released on June 2, 2026, Ubisoft is adding Ranked 3.0. This is an update that has been in the works for quite a while and it's finally here.

In short, Ranked 3.0 is an update to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive playlist, Ranked. This update will make Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked matches fairer and more understandable. All in all, Ranked 3.0 will be more transparent and likely more competitive.

At the start of every season, players will have to play five placement matches. This will allow the game to understand what's the skill level of the player. Based on these five placement matches, the player will be assigned a specific rank. Unlike in Ranked 2.0, Ranked 3.0 won't have Hidden MMR. This means that players will only play against users with the same or a very similar rank.

To make sure that all lobbies are balanced, Ubisoft won't only take rank into account. Ubisoft will also check aspects such as squad size or location to create a fair lobby. The difference between ranks can be of only three, or two for Diamond and Champion players.

It's also worth mentioning that there will be different ranks inside Champion, going from Champion V to Champion I. Finally, Ranked rewards have also been improved as more Competitive Coins will be given to players.

Logically, Ranked 3.0 has also updated how ranks look like. The ranks look a bit more minimalistic but they keep the essence of Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked. Which one is your favorite?