Operation System Override - Dokkaebi remaster explained

Operation System Override isn't a secret anymore as Ubisoft revealed all details regarding Rainbow Six Siege's new season right before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final.

The new season, which will be released on June 2, 2026, will include multiple changes such as an improved Ranked 3.0, the launch of Calypso Casino, various operator balancing tweaks, a new battle pass, a new weapon, and the long-awaited Dokkaebi remaster.

For years, Dokkaebi has been one of the most broken operators in Rainbow Six Siege. It didn't take much skill to use the South Korean attacker; Dokkaebi users only had to press a button to call all defenders at once. If that wasn't enough, hacking a camera would give Dokkaebi and her teammates full and uninterrupted access to the enemy cameras. Until now.

Here's what you need to know about Dokkaebi's remaster, coming in Operation System Override:

Dokkaebi's new loadout

Dokkaebi's operator loadout has received a small addition: the South Korean attacker will have access to the new assault rifle that will be launched in Operation System Override, the XK23.

Other than that, there are no changes. Dokkaebi will still have access to the rest of her weapons and gadgets, including the highly-controversial SMG-12 or the Mk 14 EBR.

Dokkaebi's new operator ability

Dokkaebi's new operator ability is the Jegeo Payload. Therefore, forget about her Logic Bombs!

Dokkaebi can still call her enemies of course. However, calls are now slightly different... and deadlier.

The first change is on how Dokkaebi's calls are triggered. Unlike Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb, Dokkaebi's Jegeo Payload doesn't allow her to call all defenders at once. Instead, Dokkaebi will only be able to call scanned defenders. This can be compared to Deimos' ability.

There's a twist, though. Dokkaebi's Jegeo Payload calls may be individual, but these can inflect damage. If the defender doesn't pick up the call, the phone will overheat and explode. The explosion will cause 40 HP of damage. Additionally, the explosion will free some flames and produce similar effects to the ones gas pipes or Goyo canisters' make.

This change is specially bad for defenders such as Echo, Maestro, or Skopós. If their phones explode, they lose access to their gadgets.

Another change is how her hacking works now. Dokkaebi will still be able to hack the enemies' cameras, but she won't have unlimited access to them. Instead, she will only have access for a brief period. After those seconds are over, her and her teammates will lose access to any cameras. She has a second hack, though.

Is really Dokkaebi's remaster a nerf?

Dokkaebi's remaster isn't necessarily a nerf. On paper, Dokkaebi is still pretty strong. However, in order to unlock all of her potential, players must time Dokkaebi's ability and combine it with the rest of the attackers.

Plain and simple, Dokkaebi takes more skill now to be used at its full power. She's still strong; however, Dokkaebi is now more than just pressing a button. It's coordination, team play, and, all in all, skill. That's basically the most important word.