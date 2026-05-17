Expectations are extremely high for Rainbow Six Siege's new season, Operation System Override. The launch of the long-awaited Ranked 3.0 combined with the release of Dokkaebi's remaster, the new map Calypso Casino, and even a new assault rifle have left the community thrilled. Now, they just want to play the new season.

If you're one of those players who just want to get their hands on the new patch, well, you will have to wait a little bit more as Rainbow Six Siege's new season Operation System Override will be released on June 2.

This isn't shocking at all. In fact, that's how it always goes. The new season is always revealed during an international event of Rainbow Six Siege (in this case the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City) and then Ubisoft opens the Test Server so players can try out the new update. This also gives developers an extra fortnight to fix any potential bugs that players may find while the Test Server is open.

Operation System Override will be a game changer for Rainbow Six Siege. Therefore, we highly encourage you to try out the new features. All sorts of feedback is appreciated as it will help developers to make corrections or adjustments before the update goes live on June 2.

Keep in mind that the Rainbow Six Siege esports Stage 1 is kicking off less than a week later, on June 8. It will be then when you will be able to see how the new changes affect the professional meta.

Here's a look at some of the most important updates that Operation System Override brings:

Rainbow Six Siege Ranked 3.0 - How will it work?

Rainbow Six Siege's new map Calypso Casino explained

Dokkaebi's operator remaster explained

Operation System Override operator balancing changes: Zofia becomes a two speed operator, Gridlock's buff, and more!

Kanal, Outback, and Emerald Plains are modernised in Operation System Override

Mouse and Keyboard support on consoles

Rainbow Six Siege to allow players to temporarily unlock operators for free

Returning in-game events

Esports Tab updates