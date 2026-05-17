Operation System Override: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft have revealed Operation System Override today, before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's new season Operation System Override:

Calypso Casino is Rainbow Six Siege's new map

Calypso Casino will be introduced to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation System Override. The iconic Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Vegas map is the first brand-new map released to the game since Lair was released in Operation Deep Freeze.

Calypso Casino is a huge map. It has three floors, including a basement. It includes different entry points and multiple drone holes that make moving around the map pretty easily. The main hall of the map is possibly the biggest room in the game and it includes multiple entry points where attackers can rappel from. Taking control of this part of the map will be key.

Due to its size, Calypso Casino won't be a map that's very liked at first, especially in Ranked. However, we expect players to learn how to enjoy it after some time. It's a map with plenty of potential.

Dokkaebi's remaster

Dokkaebi will be remastered in Operation System Override. The South Korean's ability has been changed as she can't call all defenders at once anymore. Instead, her ability is now similar to Deimos' as she can only call a specific operator—which the attackers must scan first.

However, there's a twist: Dokkaebi's calls will heat the defenders' phones. Therefore, if the called defender decides to not pick up Dokkaebi's call, its phone will explode. If that happens, the defender doesn't only take 40 HP of damage but can't access its phone anymore. Additionally, the flames left by the exploded device can also inflict more damage; just like Goyo's canisters, Tachanka's fire, or gas pipes.

Ubisoft have also slightly tweaked her loadout. Although she hasn't lost any weapon or gadget, she now has access to a new weapon, the XK23 assault rifle. It has also been distributed to Sens and Rauora.

Operation System Override to include Ranked 3.0

Players have been asking for Ranked 3.0 for years; finally, the time has come.

Ranked 3.0 is, on paper, an improved version of Ranked. Every season, players will have to play five placement games. Depending on their performances and results, they will be placed higher or lower on the standings. Then, it will be up to them to climb the ladder.

The magic behind Ranked 3.0 is that there won't be any Hidden MMR. In other words, in Ranked 3.0, players will compete against players who have their very same rank or similar. This should create fairer lobbies and matches.

New modernised maps

Operation System Override includes three new modernised maps. These are Emerald Plains, Outback, and Kanal.

Keep in mind that, when we say modernised maps, we mean the improvement of the overall map graphics and the addition of new features such as gas pipes and fire extinguishers.

Operator balancing updates

Operation System Override will include major operator balancing changes, including:

Zofia

Zofia to become a two-speed, two-armour operator.

Nomad

Nomad's Air Jab range detection has been increased from 3 to 3.25 meters.

Deimos

Deimos can target enemies faster after identifying them. The waiting time has been reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

Solis

Solis' SPEC-IO duration has been increased from 15 to 17 seconds.

Pulse

Pulse's scan distance has been extended from 9 meters to 10.5 meters.

Mozzie

Mozzie's drone capture distance has been increased from 1.5 meters to 1.75 meters.

Gridlock

Gridlock is the operator that has received the most buffs, including:

Spike health increased from 1 to 35 HP

Stepping on trax to inflict 10 seconds of limping

Canister throw time reduced from 0.45 to 0.40

Reduced trax amount from 4 to 3

Reduced deployment time from 0.5 to 0.4 seconds

Reduced first trax deployment from 0.45 and 0.40

Return of time-limited game modes

Ubisoft will add two more time-limited game modes during Operation System Override. These will be M.U.T.E. Protocol and the Rengoku Event.

R6 Shieldguard updates

Ubisoft are adding more updates to R6 Shieldguard.

Mouse and Keyboard updates

Mouse and keyboard support is coming to Rainbow Six Siege on console. This will be added to the game somewhen during the middle of Operation System Override. Players who use mouse and keyboard on console will be automatically added to PC lobbies. Playing in console lobbies will result in a permanent ban.

Rotating Trial Operators

Every week, Ubisoft will allow players to play specific operators for free. The idea behind this is to allow players to try out new operators and then making a decision if either purchasing the operator or not.

Operation System Override is going to change Rainbow Six Siege, hopefully, for the better. You will be able to try out Operation System Override starting from May 18 in the game's Test Server. Finally, Operation System Override will be released on June 2, 2026.