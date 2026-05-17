Ubisoft have unveiled the new Rainbow Six Siege season Operation System Override during the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, right before today's grand final between Shopify Rebellion and DarkZero Esports.

Operation System Override brings multiple changes and new features to Rainbow Six Siege, including Ranked 3.0, Dokkaebi's long-awaited remaster, a new map called Calypso Casino, a new assault rifle, three modernised maps, as well as various operator tweaks, and more.

Although Ranked 3.0, Calypso Casino, and Dokkaebi's rework are the highlights of Operation System Override, there are some other announced changes that have left plenty of positivism among Rainbow Six Siege's community; especially when it comes to operator balancing updates.

In Operation System Override, Rainbow Six Siege are focusing on flank watching and intel gathering tasks. Therefore, operators such as Nomad, Gridlock, Solis, or Pulse have gotten some interesting buffs to slightly strengthen their position in the game. However, there's a certain attacker who rapidly stole the show.

Rainbow Six Siege have decided to make Zofia a two-speed operator starting with Operation System Override. This change will instantly elevate Zofia's position in the game; a change the community had been asking for a very long while.

Loadout-wise, Zofia is one of the best attackers in Rainbow Six Siege. Her loadout is extremely aggressive and her operator device, the KS79 Lifeline, can be used for multiple tasks such as destroying bulletproof gadgets, getting rid of defensive utility, or simply stunning opponents.

Despite the quality of her loadout, many players would simply use Ash instead due to her three-speed trait. In fact, at the time of writing, Zofia is only played by around 5% of the players in PC lobbies located in Platinum and above. Meanwhile, Ash's pick rate in those very same lobbies is slightly above 40%, according to Ubisoft's Y11S1.2 Designer's Notes.

Operation System Override will be deployed in Rainbow Six Siege on June 2, 2026. However, PC players will be able to try out all of the new season's features starting from tomorrow, May 18, 2026, from Rainbow Six Siege's Test Server!