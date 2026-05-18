Beaulo to get MVP skin in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft unveiled today all of the information regarding Operation System Override, the new season of Rainbow Six Siege, which will be released on June 2, 2026.

Although Ranked 3.0, Calypso Casino, and Dokkaebi's remaster have stolen the show, there have been other announcements that have got the community thrilled. One of them is the Zofia buff, which has seen the Polish attacker becoming a two speed operator. In terms of esports, Ubisoft and BLAST also announced that the BLAST R6 Major November will be played in Osaka, Japan.

However, right at the end of the Operation System Override reveal, Ubisoft surprised the fans with the news of the launch of Beaulo's MVP bundle. The former TSM and DarkZero Esports player and Six Invitational 2022 champion Jason "Beaulo" Doty will join a prestigious list, which currently includes Jynxzi and MacieJay.

Beaulo's MVP bundle will be for Vigil. It's worth noting that Jynxzi's bundle is for Mute, while MacieJay's bundle is for Pulse. Therefore, all of the MVP bundles released so far have been launched for defenders; no attackers have joined the list yet.

Although Beaulo's MVP bundle has already been revealed, it hasn't been released yet. According to today's announcement, it will be launched in July 2026.