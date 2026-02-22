Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked map pool for Operation Silent Hunt

Rainbow Six Siege's new season Operation Silent Hunt is bringing a ton of changes led by the addition of Solid Snake as the game's new attacker following Ubisoft's collaboration with Konami.

Whilst the whole season will be themed around Metal Gear Solid, Operation Silent Hunt is also a first step into improving the game's competitive playlist, also known as Ranked, before Ubisoft implements the two big upgrades: the addition of the Legend Division and Ranked 3.0, expected to be added in Year 11 Season 3.

Before modifying and adding, Ubisoft are first repairing the Ranked map pool, making it shorter and healthier. At the time of writing, Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked includes 16 maps. However, starting with Operation Silent Hunt, Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked will have 13 maps as Ubisoft will remove Kanal, Skyscraper, Theme Park, and Outback, and add Emerald Plains.

Later on in the same season, Ubisoft will make map pool changes to the Ranked playlist, removing Coastline, Villa, Oregon, and Emerald Plains to add Favela, Skyscraper, Theme Park, and Kanal.

Ubisoft's intentions behind these changes is to shorten but at the same time improve the quality of the Ranked playlist, improving the average playing experience. The season will have more maps overall, giving players a wider range of maps to choose from and, at the end of the day, different experiences.

Therefore, after its implementation, Operation Silent Hunt's Ranked map pool will consist of the following maps:

Border

Bank

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Lair

Nighthaven Labs

Consulate

Villa

Fortress

Emerald Plains

Oregon

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Following the mid-season patch and after the changes mentioned above, Operation Silent Hunt's Ranked map pool will look as follows:

Kanal ( ADDED )

) Favela ( ADDED )

) Skyscraper ( ADDED )

) Theme Park ( ADDED )

) Border

Bank

Chalet

Clubhouse

Lair

Nighthaven Labs

Consulate

Fortress

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Operation Silent Hunt will be the first season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11. Ubisoft's collaboration with Konami is just the tip of the iceberg as the new season will include multiple exciting features, including the addition of Black Ice variants, a new weapon called TACIT .45, the last season of Dual Front, and many more. Additionally, throughout Year 11, we will see another brand-new operator implemented, which will be a direct counter to shields, a new map called Calypso Casino, two operator remasters including Dokkaebi, and more.