How to become a Champion in Rainbow Six Siege explained

Becoming a Champion in Rainbow Six Siege is everyone's goal. Being a Champion means belonging to the elite of the game; it's a category only the best Rainbow Six Siege players can achieve.

It's fair to say that since the launch of Ranked 2.0 reaching Champion status has been easier than ever before. Still, Champion is the highest rank in Rainbow Six Siege, meaning that's the peak of the game for the average player.

Although reaching Champion now may be a bit easier than in previous seasons, it's still difficult to get there. According to Ubisoft's most recent charts, only 0,4% of Rainbow Six Siege players on PC have reached Champion status. The same applies for console players.

To help you getting there, here's a look at some tips to become a Rainbow Six Siege Champion in Operation Silent Hunt:

Have your own five-player stack

Playing Rainbow Six Siege as a Solo Queue player can be a frustrating experience. Although that's how a lot of people enjoy Rainbow Six Siege, the truth is that Ubisoft's FPS isn't meant to be played individually. Communication and team chemistry are key factors that must be considered.

Therefore, the main advice is that players who want to become Rainbow Six Siege Champions should play in five-player stacks. By doing so, you ensure a good team environment where communication is key. Roles are already assigned and players already have their own strategies. Operator and map ban phases are planned; all in all, the game flows better.

Playing together in Rainbow Six Siege is super important and it's one of the reasons why players often don't improve their Rainbow Six Siege rank. If you're not doing it yet, you should, even if your goal isn't reaching Champion!

Understand and prioritize the meta

Sometimes, players don't want to run shield operators because they are often seen as toxic or negative. Unfortunately, that's the attacking meta nowadays. Using shield operators may not be an enjoyable experience, especially for defenders. However, shields add a lot of pressure, give a lot of information, and usually solve a lot of rounds. Moreover, playing shields automatically forces defenders to ban them, allowing your team to play different or more default strategies.

Short and simple, players must prioritize the meta. Do stuff maybe they don't completely agree with. Create strategies around these factors, abusing flashes, information, and utility is always a winning formula.

Drone management is key

Information is a big pillar of Rainbow Six Siege. When talking to lower ranks, we often tell players to use their drones. In higher ranks, this advice is also used, but it's not about using drones: it's about how to use them.

Make sure to put drones in different places on the map. Don't overlap drones, don't put two drones in the same room. Make sure to gather information in the preparation phase but without sacrificing drones. Hear the bullet shots, analyze the site defenders are to decipher by yourself what operators have been picked. Rainbow Six Siege is about the smallest details.

Similarly, on defense, players must use information smartly. Valkyrie cams that are well hidden, Echo drones, or Maestro's cameras are also big elements to consider. Melusi's Banshees, Mute's jammers... every gadget gives or blocks information. We won't get tired of repeating ourselves: information is key in Rainbow Six Siege, no matter the rank!

Adapt yourself to the opponents' strategies

Sometimes, default strategies or your team's strategies won't work. It's up to you to analyze the opposition and to ban or play around the operators they often pick. Read the site, read their lineups. Rainbow Six Siege is a complicated game, there's no doubt about that. But you can make it easy by understanding what the rest of players constantly bring to the battlefield. If you contemplate those factors and you know the maps beforehand, you have already won half of the game.

Improve your aim constantly

Aiming isn't the main pillar of Rainbow Six Siege, but players often rely on mechanical skills in Champion. In fact, this is something that has been in professional Siege too: even supports know how to get their kills too. After all, Rainbow Six Siege is complicated, but killing all your enemies does the job.

So, make sure to warm up before your Ranked games. Make sure to constantly learn, improve yourself in the server. This is important to understand: you're not perfect and everyday is a lesson.

Keep on playing

Last but not least, keep on playing. The current system, Ranked 2.0, benefits those squads who constantly play the game. Sometimes, players who theoretically don't have the level of a Champion still reach those standards. Why? Well, because they try-hard. They keep playing until they reach the rank. Sometimes, it's just about persistence. If you have a five-player stack and you keep playing, you should get there with some time. Don't give up!