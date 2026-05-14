If we had to choose a word to define the BLAST R6 2026-27 season so far would be upset. Unexpected results in the regional Kickoff tournaments saw powerhouses such as Team Liquid Alienware, Fluxo W7M, Team Secret, or M80 missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

This trend got extended to Utah where, for the first time since the Six Raleigh Major, only one Brazilian team (FaZe Clan) reached the final eight. Other upsets include Twisted Minds' 3-0 Swiss Stage run or ENTERPRISE Esports' playoff qualification to become the first team from Oceania to reach the Top 8 at a Rainbow Six Siege Major and the first APAC lineup to do so in three years—since SCARZ's quarterfinal appearance in Copenhagen.

In this article we will focus on the latter as ENTERPRISE Esports' results in Salt Lake City could reshape how Major spots are distributed in APAC in this very same season; therefore, it could have a decisive impact on the Global Standings for the Six Invitational 2027.

How are Major spots distributed across APAC?

As it stands, Asia is APAC's only sub-region with access to two Major spots. The other two, APAC North and Oceania, have access to one spot each. At this point you may be asking yourself why. Spots aren't given randomly; there's a logic behind the decision.

For the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, Ubisoft and BLAST assigned two spots to Asia due to the sub-region's results at the APAC Regional Finals 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026.

Here's a look at the sub-region's results in both competitions:

Asia

APAC Regional Finals 2025 : Weibo Gaming (1st) and Elevate (2nd)

: Weibo Gaming (1st) and Elevate (2nd) Six Invitational 2026: Weibo Gaming (7th - 8th), Daystar (13th - 16th), Elevate (17th - 20th)

APAC North

APAC Regional Finals 2025 : BNK FEARX (3rd) and CAG Osaka (6th)

: BNK FEARX (3rd) and CAG Osaka (6th) Six Invitational 2026: Dplus KIA (9th - 12th) and BNK FEARX (17th - 20th)

Oceania

APAC Regional Finals 2025 : ENTERPRISE Esports (5th)

: ENTERPRISE Esports (5th) Six Invitational 2026: ENTERPRISE Esports (17th - 20th)

A quick glance is enough to see that Asia's representation across the APAC Regional Finals 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026 was simply more substantial. Therefore, it was fair to give Asia an extra Major spot for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

However, what many fans don't know is that Ubisoft and BLAST will revaluate the spot distribution ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Japan taking into account the results at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City and the Esports World Cup 2026.

In other words, ENTERPRISE Esports' 2-0 victory against Weibo Gaming could end up being more than just a Swiss Stage match for a playoff qualification. It could change how spots are distributed in APAC in the near future.

What does the rulebook say about this?

Understanding Section 2.3.1.1. BLAST R6 Majors (May and November 2026) is crucial. You can find it below:

According to the section previously mentioned, "assessment of APL Subregions’ performance in past BLAST R6 Competitions, used to determine BLAST R6 Majors’ Phase seeding, will be evaluated as follows:

For BLAST R6 May Major : based on results from Season 2025 APL Regional Final and SI26

: based on results from Season 2025 APL Regional Final and SI26 For BLAST R6 November major: based on results from BLAST R6 May Major + EWC 2026"

ENTERPRISE Esports' 2-0 victory against Weibo Gaming and Top 8 finish in Salt Lake City have put Oceania in a strong position to change how the Major spot distribution is carried. Beating Twisted Minds in Salt Lake City's quarterfinal would increase even more the sub-region's chances of stealing Asia's second Major spot.

However, the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City isn't the only tournament that plays a part in this; the Esports World Cup 2026 will be the most important tournament as, in the case of a tie between the two sub-regions, the team with the highest placement there would earn the second Major spot ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Japan.

If the first tiebreaker didn't solve the issue, then the team with the most SI Points would claim the second Major spot for their sub-region. At the time of writing, ENTERPRISE Esports is one of the two teams with the most SI Points (1,140) on the Global Standings, a honor they share with G2 Esports. Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming has got 890 SI Points. Keep in mind that if ENTERPRISE Esports beat Twisted Minds, the team will earn an extra 150 SI Points.

If that still weren't enough, then the usual tiebreakers would be used (head-to-head record, number of global competitions attended during the season, global competition points, percentage of matches won in global competitions, percentage of maps won in global competitions, percentage of rounds won in global competitions, or a tiebreaker match, in this order.) Considering that ENTERPRISE Esports took down Weibo Gaming, the team from Down Under would rapidly secure the second Major spot if both teams reached this tiebreaker.

Despite what the rulebook says, it's unclear how BLAST and Ubisoft will decide what APAC sub-region has produced the best results.

For instance, what would happen in the hypothetical case of Asia securing another 9th - 11th finish at the Esports World Cup 2026 whilst Oceania finishing at the bottom of the standings? In such scenario, would BLAST and Ubisoft's criteria award the sub-region with the best final position (ENTERPRISE Esports in Salt Lake City) or the sub-region with the best average final position? What about APAC North if one of their teams won the Esports World Cup 2026 / reached the tournament's Top 4? Could that be enough to give APAC North two BLAST R6 Major spots before Japan?

What does Oceania need to steal Asia's second Major spot ahead of the Japan Major?

At this point, Oceania have the lead in the race to determine what sub-region will have access to two Major spots for the BLAST R6 Major Japan. ENTERPRISE Esports' Top 8 finish in Salt Lake City is a strong start; and, as previously mentioned, the Oceanic roster have the chance of making it even further in Utah.

We believe that an hypothetical ENTERPRISE Esports Top 4 finish in Salt Lake City could cement a strong path for Oceania to claim that second Major spot ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Japan, as long as the region produced a decent performance at the Esports World Cup 2026. As it stands, a Top 8 finish in Salt Lake City still makes the race pretty even, especially considering that Weibo Gaming finished in 9th - 11th place.

This being said, ENTERPRISE Esports have the upper hand no matter what happens in Salt Lake City from now on. Whilst Weibo Gaming can still impose themselves, the Oceanic roster currently have the final word in most of the tiebreakers used, leaving Oceania in a solid position.

How could this affect the Six Invitational 2027 Global Standings?

If Oceania were to steal the second Major spot from Asia, Oceania would send two teams to the BLAST R6 Major Japan. Additionally, Oceania's first seed would automatically give access to the BLAST R6 Major Japan Swiss Stage.

People may think Oceania having two Major spots may not be that fundamental; after all, a team that has just reached the playoffs of a BLAST R6 Major should take the region's first seed again in the near future.

Well, Oceania has a precedent of failed favouritisms. In Year 9, Gaimin Gladiators ended up missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after their 1-2 loss against the Chiefs in the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2 grand final. The roster formerly known as Team Bliss, which had placed 9th - 11th at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, ended up missing out on the Six Invitational 2025 after finishing in 17th position of the Global Standings—when they lost the tiebreak against PSG Talon and Team Joel in a triple tie for 15th place. The 16 best teams qualified for the tournament held in Boston; Gaimin Gladiators happened to be the first team to miss out on the event through the Global Standings.

Eventually, Oceania ended up sending zero teams to the Six Invitational 2025. Therefore, having two Major spots is way more important than what people may think.

Meanwhile, if Asia were to lose their second Major spot, then only the top seed would qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Japan—meaning Weibo Gaming would need to win Stage 2 in order to qualify for the second BLAST R6 Major of the year. Additionally, Asia's top seed would give access to Japan's play-in rather than the Swiss Stage.

On paper, Weibo Gaming are big favorites to win not only the first but also the second stage in Asia. However, if Daystar, Elevate, FURY, or any of the other Asian teams managed to catch up with Weibo Gaming, then their qualification not only for Japan but also for the Six Invitational 2027 could be under serious threat.

In conclusion, there's a very real chance that, in a matter of months, we go back to the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City and look at the match between ENTERPRISE Espots and Weibo Gaming as a game where two teams didn't only fight for their own interests; they also fought for their sub-region's future.