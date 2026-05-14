ENTERPRISE Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City playoffs

ENTERPRISE Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City playoffs after taking down Weibo Gaming on Fortress and Nighthaven Labs.

The Australian-majority roster has become the first APAC team to reach the Top 8 of a Major since SCARZ did so at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. Back then, the Japanese faced off against FaZe Clan in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Before playing against Weibo Gaming, the Oceanic champions had taken down Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Falcons. Following defeats against G2 Esports and Shopify Rebellion, today's match meant ENTERPRISE Esports' last chance to reach Salt Lake City's playoffs was against Weibo Gaming.

Today's defeat also means that Weibo Gaming's core have failed to qualify for the playoffs of a Major for the fourth consecutive time. In each of those four attemps, the team's core was one win away from reaching the Top 8.

Meanwhile, if we only speak about Oceania, this is the first time the sub-region will have a team among the best eight of a Major. In other words, today is a special day for APAC fans, but even more special for the Australians and the Kiwis.