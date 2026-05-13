Ubisoft revealed on May 12 that Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season will be called Operation System Override.

Since Ubisoft's leading developers teased the updates coming in Year 11 Season 2, expectations around this upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season have been high. Including a Dokkaebi remaster, a new weapon, a new map called Calypso Casino, the release of Ranked 3.0, and operator balancing changes, Operation System Override could be a game changer.

However, teasers are, well, just teasers. Fans have a vague idea of what's coming but they can't wait to know more about the upcoming changes. Fortunately, the name of Rainbow Six Siege's new season isn't the only known piece of information; we also know about its reveal time.

Rainbow Six Siege's new season Operation System Override will be revealed on May 17, 2026, at 5:30 PM ET and 11:30 PM CEST.

As in previous seasons, we expect Ubisoft to open the Test Server the day after the reveal, allowing players to try out the new features immediately after. However, it's very important that, if you play the Test Server, provide Ubisoft with feedback so bugs and exploits can be fixed before Operation System Override is released.

Talking about release dates, although Year 11 Season 2's launch date isn't official yet, we expect Operation System Override to be released on June 2 or June 3, 2026.

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation System Override will be unveiled shortly before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final. We advise you to not miss out on the final match of the tournament as a new international champion will be crowned!