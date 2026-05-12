Rainbow Six Siege new season to be called Operation System Override

Ubisoft have revealed that the new season of Rainbow Six Siege will be called Operation System Override. It will be Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11 Season 2 marking the end of Operation Silent Hunt.

Although Operation System Override will be released next month, Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season will be revealed in the final day of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, on May 17, 2026, at 5:30 PM ET and 11:30 PM CEST.

Operation System Override is expected to shake Rainbow Six Siege as it will be a wave of new content, including a Dokkaebi remake, the release of a new map called Calypso Casino, a new weapon, and Ranked 3.0. Additionally, Ubisoft will launch other features and operator balancing updates.

Operation System Override will also include a new Battle Pass which will allow players to unlock in-game items and cosmetics by playing the game.

Everything points towards Operation System Override being highly exciting. Fortunately, PC players will be able to try out all of the features announced on May 17 on the Test Server the next week.