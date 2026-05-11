BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Day 2 Preview

All of a suddent, we're slowly approaching the ecuator of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Today's results will start to shape the playoff bracket and will also confirm the elimination of two more teams; who will follow the footsteps of Wolves Esports, EDward Gaming, Daystar, and Five Angry Men.

Today's matches are divided into three categories; promotion, middle bracket, and elimination games. Here's what you need to know about them.

Promotion matches

Here's a look at the two promotion matches that will take place today at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. The winners of these games will reach Salt Lake City's playoffs.

G2 Esports vs. Twisted Minds

G2 Esports and Twisted Minds will clash today in Salt Lake City only a few weeks after doing so in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff Upper Bracket Semifinal. Back then, the samurai took down the MENA roster with victories on Lair and Border.

On paper, the European powerhouse is the clear favorite to secure the win. However, it's fair to say Twisted Minds have looked exceptionally strong in Salt Lake City, taking down Asia and South America's champions Weibo Gaming and FURIA, respectively. Additionally, it seems like Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi, who re-joined Twisted Minds as a stand-in just a few days ago, hasn't had problems to adpat again to his former teammate's playstyle.

FaZe Clan vs. Wildcard

For the third international event in a row, FaZe Clan and Wildcard are crossing paths. Unfortunately for the North American lineup, the two-time world champions have won the previous two meetings, the first one in Munich (2-1) and the second one in Paris. However, as the saying goes, third time's the charm.

Wildcard suffered a big blow days before the start of the event as it was confirmed that Adam "Adam" Tryka wouldn't get his visa in time. Fortunately for the team, Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, who joined days after being benched in M80, has taken the opportunity very seriously; and, so far, the two-time Major champion has been delivering some good performances.

Middle bracket

Matches in the middle bracket include teams who currently hold a match record of one victory and one loss. Today's middle bracket games will be played to the best of one map.

ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Team Falcons

ENTERPRISE Esports have been one of the surprises of the tournament. The Oceanic champions survived the play-in stage after taking down EDward Gaming and LOS. Later, they secured a win against Ninjas in Pyjamas; but, unfortunately for them, they fell to G2 Esports.

Team Falcons also had to survive the play-in, but, unlike ENTERPRISE Esports, the expectations around them are extremely high. Their Swiss Stage debut loss against Wildcard (1-7) was shocking, but they managed to bounce back after taking down CAG Osaka on Clubhouse.

Virtus.pro vs. Weibo Gaming

Virtus.pro's scores in Salt Lake City have been incredibly tight, with a 5-7 defeat against Shopify Rebellion being followed by an 8-6 victory against Five Fears. Today, the European team will play against a non-North American team, as they will face off against Weibo Gaming.

Historically, Virtus.pro have had issues facing teams like Weibo Gaming. However, following the changes made to the team since the start of Year 10, this Virtus.pro is completely different to any other version of the Bears.

On the other side of the ring, Weibo Gaming have the chance to bounce back as their initial victory against All Gamers was followed by a maximum overtime defeat against Twisted Minds.

All Gamers vs. Shopify Rebellion

The CN League 2026 Kickoff champions shocked everyone with a 7-3 victory against FURIA on Fortress. Such a result has obviously increased the expectations around the Chinese champions, who have the chance to get closer to the playoffs today.

Meanwhile, Shopify Rebellion haven't looked too sharp in Salt Lake City. However, some very solid performances by William "Spoit" Löfstedt have kept the ship afloat, with the best example being their victory against Virtus.pro. At the time of writing, the Swede averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.24 after seven maps played.

DarkZero Esports vs. LOS

DarkZero Esports' initial defeat against G2 Esports was followed by a comeback against Ninjas in Pyjamas. Similarly, LOS' victory against CAG Osaka was followed by a one-sided defeat against Wildcard.

The purple players are favorites to win the game; however, the Brazilians have already played a bunch of BO3 games in Salt Lake City.

Elimination matches

It's do-or-die time here. Teams who lose will be eliminated from the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, the winners will get another opportunity to stay in the tournament.

CAG Osaka vs. Five Fears

CAG Osaka and Five Fears are between a rock and a hard place. The North America League 2026 Kickoff champions have had some tight scores so far, losing to the two-time world champions FaZe Clan (5-7) before falling to Virtus.pro (6-8). It's fair to say they are the favorites, especially considering CAG Osaka's current international form.

CAG Osaka's last BLAST R6 Major Swiss Stage win was in Manchester (May 2024) when they beat E1 Sports. Since then, the team failed to reach the Swiss Stage in Montreal and lost all of their Swiss Stage clashes at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. So far, in Salt Lake City, the Cyclops have lost against LOS and Team Falcons. Can they prove everyone wrong and bounce back?

FURIA vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Believe it or not, the last elimination game of the day will be a replay of the South America League 2026 Kickoff grand final. On paper, FURIA are the favorites to win the game as they have already beaten Ninjas in Pyjamas twice this season. However, it's worth mentioning that the shinobi faced a similar situation in Munich, where they lost their first two games before winning their next three.

Curiously enough, FURIA also went through the same situation in Munich; however, Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina is the only player left from the squad that performed the miraculous run.