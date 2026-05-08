Five players to follow closely at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

With the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City kicking off later today, we have put together five names we think fans should follow closely during the event.

Without further ado, here's a look at them:

Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens

In normal circumstances, a two-time BLAST R6 Major champion shouldn't have to prove himself. However, after having been benched from M80 on April 28, Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens' unexpected appearance in Salt Lake City is the American's opportunity to make a statement.

Regardless of whether you think the decision to bench Hotancold is too drastic, the truth is that the American had been underperforming in recent competitions. Over the last six months, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.90 and a K-D of 347-441 (-94). However, there is a notable improvement when looking at the last twelve months, as the player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.95 during that period.

It’s fair to say that IGLs have been evolving in recent years. As the game changes, most in-game leaders are becoming stronger shooters, increasing their influence in areas traditionally dominated by the most aggressive players. Some examples include Felipe “FelipoX” Lucia, Victor “VITAKING” Augusto, Lucas “Savage” Alves, and even Leonardo “Kyno” Figueiredo. If you combined their K-Ds over the last year into a single figure, the total differential (-99) would still be better than Hotancold’s K-D differential (-104) during the same period.

Although we are not saying that a positive K-D is a requirement, these examples show that IGLs are gradually becoming more mechanically skilled, while only a few old-school IGLs remain, with Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski and Loïc “BriD” Chongthep being prime examples.

In Salt Lake City, all eyes will likely be on Hotancold. How will Wildcard react to Adrian’s absence? How will Hotancold fit into Wildcard’s system? And, most importantly, can Hotancold use Salt Lake City as an opportunity to bounce back and find a new home ahead of the upcoming stages?

Victor "VITAKING" Augusto

The back-to-back Six Invitational champion stole the show in South America's Kickoff after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.26 despite being FaZe Clan's IGL and main support, finishing the tournament with a K-D of 127-87 (+40) after primarily playing Montagne and Smoke. He was also FaZe Clan's best player in their match against Team Liquid Alienware with a SiegeGG rating of 1.42. Other bright individual displays include his 1.26 in their BO3 series against LOS, his 1.77 in their group stage game against the orange roster, or his 2.46 in their group stage clash against Black Dragons.

His average rating and individual statistics heavily contrast with his previous performances on home soil, including:

South America League 2026 Kickoff: 1.26 (14 maps)

South America League 2025 Regional Finals: 1.00 (11 maps)

South America League 2025 Stage 2: 0.95 (19 maps)

South America League 2025 Stage 1: 0.98 (15 maps)

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if VITAKING can keep up with the pace he set in his most recent performances. If he can't, the players who have been a bit weaker during Kickoff will have to step up.

Li "MoonL1ght" Junfu

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be the first time we see Chinese players competing internationally. Although we won't be able to see Cheng "Direction" Yabing in action due to visa issues, as he will be replaced by EDward Gaming's temporary stand-in Noah "Noa" Urwitz, we think the next interesting player to follow from China in Salt Lake City is Li "MoonL1ght" Junfu.

Including the Six Invitational 2026 APAC Closed Qualifier, MoonL1ght averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.12 in the last 27 maps played. In the CN League 2026 Kickoff, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 (the fifth-highest in the competition) as well as a K-D of 123-91 (+32) and a KPR of 0.87.

The abscence of Direction is a huge blow for the Chinese region. However, looking at the teams from the CN League 2026 Kickoff, All Gamers look like they are, by far, the toughest of the region's four representatives in Salt Lake City. Therefore, all of their players should be followed closely; but given his individual performances in the last six months, we think it makes sense to highlight MoonL1ght's work.

Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias

FURIA's lineup led by Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina will be one of the rosters to follow at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, as it includes a wide mix of players with backgrounds that link them to multiple other esports powerhouses. Ironically, HerdsZ and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes' former teammates, who play at Team Liquid Alienware and Fluxo W7M, respectively, failed to qualify for Salt Lake City.

However, we think FURIA's Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias could be the most interesting member to follow. The former Team Liquid and M80 player is making an international return and his first performances for FURIA went extremely smoothly. He was the Black Panthers' best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.29, the highest in the league. He also averaged the highest KOST and the third-highest K-D, as well as the highest survival.

FURIA have worked well in their home region so far. Now, it's their time show what they can actually do when it matters the most.

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu

Logically, G2 Esports' duo Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Zack "Stompn" Lamb will likely steal the show in Salt Lake City. It will be the Frenchman's international debut for the samurai and the American's first official appearance on home soil since he joined the European powerhouse.

This time, we decided to go with the French goat. With Team Falcons also in the competition, fans will likely cross their fingers for both teams to cross paths at some point; as they didn't do so during Europe and MENA's Kickoff.

Shaiiko was G2 Esports' best player during Kickoff with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25, only behind Noah "Noa" Urwitz's 1.28. He also had the sixth-best K-D, eighth-best entry, second-highest KPR, and best KOST in Europe and MENA's Kickoff.