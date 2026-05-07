Rainbow is Magic is back to Rainbow Six Siege! The colorful time-limited game mode has opened its doors for the third time since its original release. According to Ubisoft's official blog post, Rainbow is Magic will be playable for two weeks, between May 6 and May 20.

Although Rainbow Six Siege players love the game mode itself, Rainbow is Magic's cosmetics always steal the show. It's no surprise, as they are bright, colorfult, and, most important, pink.

This year's Rainbow is Magic skin collection is led by Fenrir, Deimos, and Warden's bundles. Fenrir's is our favorite, as the frightening operator that once was portrayed as a wolf during Rainbow Six Siege's Halloween game mode is now seen rocking a hair style with two buns while holding a chihuahua.

These collections are very rare and are only released to match the theme of the released time-limited game mode. Logically, some players will think these concepts are dumb and don't match the soul of Rainbow Six Siege; which is understandable. However, at the end of the day, these skins are optional. You don't have to buy them in order to play the game!

If you're one of those who love the cosmetics and want to add them to their collection, this is your article. Here we explain you how to get three Rainbow is Magic Packs for free; two from the weekly challenges and one from Ubisoft's courtesy.

How to get free Rainbow is Magic packs in Rainbow Six Siege

You can get free Rainbow is Magic packs by completing the weekly challenges and by claiming Ubisoft's gift. Here's a more detailed look on the challenges and how to claim the packs.

Weekly challenges

You can find all the information regarding the weekly challenges in the Battle Pass. Here's the description of both challenges and the task that you will have to fulfill:

Scare Bear : Deal 1,000 damage to the Bad Teddy in the Teddy Conflict event.

: Deal 1,000 damage to the Bad Teddy in the Teddy Conflict event. Teddy Rivalry: Play 7 rounds in the Teddy Conflict event.

Each challenge will give you a free Rainbow is Magic pack. Once you have completed the Battle Pass tasks, you will find the packs in the Locker section.

It's also worth mentioning that each challenge will give you 1,000 Battle Pass points, which come in handy now that the season is reaching its final month.

Free gift

As in previous time-limited events, Ubisoft is giving one Rainbow is Magic pack to every player for free. To claim it, follow the next steps:

Go to Shop

Scroll down and go to Highlights

Scroll down and go to Free Gift

Press Claim Free Gift

After following the steps, you should find a Rainbow is Magic pack in the Locker section.

In total, players can unlock three Rainbow is Magic packs for free so far. Additionally, players who are part of Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege's Membership will also receive an extra Rainbow is Magic as part of their plan.