BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City: Matches, scores, updates, and more!

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is kicking off in just a few days. The competition will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, between May 8 and May 17.

Including twenty teams, the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be the first international Rainbow Six Siege tournament to include teams from Mainland China. Four teams including All Gamers, EDward Gaming, Wolves Esports, and Four Angry Men will represent the Chinese region in the United States this month.

While all the eyes will be on the Chinese's international debut, there are more storylines to follow: Zack "Stompn" Lamb's return to American soil, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu's international debut for G2 Esports, FaZe Clan's first international appearance since lifting their second hammed, among many other.

Before seeing the big names on the stage, we will have to go through the initial two stages of the tournament: the play-ins and the Swiss Stage.

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City play-ins consist of eight teams, which have been put in a double-elimination bracket. The first games will be BO1 while the rest, including the Upper Bracket Finals, the Lower Bracket Semifinals, and the Lower Bracket Finals, will be BO3 series. By the end of the phase, the best four teams will join the Swiss Stage.

The Swiss Stage is a bit harder to understand. First, the 16 teams are assigned an opposition based on their regional seeding. The first two sets of games will include BO1 series; only elimination and promotion matches will be BO3s. By the end of the tournament's second phase, the best eight teams will move to the Playoffs. There, all games will be BO3s except for the grand final, which will be a BO5 series.

In this article you will find all of the matches that are set to be played at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. So far, we only know the official times and games for the first play-in round. Here's a look at it:

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Matches

Play-in (May 8)

LOS vs. Wolves Esports (10:30 AM MT)

ENTERPRISE Esports vs. EDward Gaming (12:00 PM MT)

Team Falcons vs. Daystar (1:30 PM MT)

Shopify Rebellion vs. Four Angry Men (3 PM MT)

Upper Bracket Final 1: 4:30 PM MT

Upper Bracket Final 2: 7:30 PM MT

Play-in (May 9)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Lower Bracket Round 1

Lower Bracket Final 1

Lower Bracket Final 2