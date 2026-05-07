How to unlock Rainbow is Magic Memento weapon skin

On May 6, 2026, Ubisoft released Rainbow is Magic to Rainbow Six Siege. This time-limited game mode, which will be playable until May 20, is a fan-favourite mainly due to the cosmetics included in the collection as well as the uniqueness behind the game mode's idea: a reduced, colourful, and toyish version of Presidential Plane.

Rainbow is Magic is by any means new. In fact, this is the game mode's third appearance in Rainbow Six Siege since it was first released in 2021. All in all, fans love it and it's a great way to celebrate April Fools.

This year's Rainbow is Magic will be a special one, particularly for skin enjoyers and collectors, as this will be the first Rainbow is Magic to include a Memento weapon skin.

Rainbow is Magic's Memento weapon skin is a Mythical skin for Dokkaebi and Aruni's Mk 14 EBR. This weapon skin is mainly pink and it also includes a rainbow, which flows around the gun, as well as a mini piano keyboard. If that wasn't cute enough, the skin also includes some mini-bears that run around the gun when the weapon inspection animation is triggered.

The release of this Memento weapon skin has created mixed opinions across the Rainbow Six Siege community. Some people think this is too much for a tactical game like Rainbow Six Siege, which should mainly include tactical weapon skins. However, there's another big part that believes fun skins are great to have as it adds variety to the game. Be as it may be, these aren't mandatory to buy; at the end of the day, it's the players' decision.

To unlock Rainbow is Magic's Memento weapon skin players will have to unlock all of the items in the Rainbow is Magic collection. There's a total of 33 items, some of them recoloured versions of previous Rainbow is Magic, and some others being completely new, including bundles for Deimos, Fenrir, and Warden.

Each Rainbow is Magic Pack costs 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits. This price is slightly lower for Rainbow Six Siege Membership players or Premium Battle Pass owners, who have access to a 10% discount. If that's your case, then you will be able to purchase Rainbow is Magic Packs for 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits.

All in all, players who aren't part of the Membership or who don't have a Premium Battle Pass must spend either 400,000 Renown or 9,600 R6 Credits to unlock Rainbow is Magic's Memento weapon skin. In the case of Membership and Premium Battle Pass holders, they will have to spend either 360,000 Renown or 8,640 R6 Credits.

Fortunately, there are ways to get some Rainbow is Magic packs for free. At the time of writing, players can claim a free Rainbow is Magic pack in the highlights section. Additionally, players can claim two extra free Rainbow is Magic packs by completing the weekly challenges.

Are you going to purchase the whole Rainbow is Magic collection to unlock the Rainbow is Magic Memento weapon skin?