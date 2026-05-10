BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Day 1 Preview

Following the conclusion of the play-in stage, it's now time to let the big dogs compete. The long-awaited BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage is beginning today; in one week, we will name a new international champion.

Here's a look at today's matches. Keep in mind that there will be a second set of games; all of them played as BO1 matches.

DarkZero Esports vs. G2 Esports

G2 Esports’ first international match with Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu will be against DarkZero Esports. On paper, this is likely to be one of the strongest games of the day; and it will be one of the first two matches of Sunday.

Surprisingly enough, both teams haven’t met at a Major in the last two years, with their last fixture in a BLAST R6 Major being in Atlanta. Back then, the samurai secured an 8-6 win against the purple roster.

It’s also worth mentioning that DarkZero Esports’ last victory against G2 Esports came at the Six Charlotte Major—which they ended up winning.

ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Last time both ENTERPRISE Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas crossed paths, the Oceanic roster was making its international debut at the Esports World Cup 2025. Over half a year later, the Oceanic team has gone through plenty of ups and downs, growing and changing in the process.

The Aussie-majority roster will start their Swiss Stage run in Salt Lake City against Ninjas in Pyjamas, who, curiously enough, were their first-ever opposition at an international competition. Back then, the shinobi secured a 7-3 win on Border.

Ahead of this clash, it’s notable to mention that ENTERPRISE Esports’ victory two days ago against LOS was the team’s first win against a Brazilian lineup after five failed attempts, including losses against Fluxo W7M, FURIA, and the ninjas.

Team Falcons vs. Wildcard

Wildcard have plenty of question marks around them as the team will begin their Salt Lake City run without Adrian “Adrian” Tryka, who will be temporarily replaced by the two-time Major champion Matthew “Hotancold” Stevens—who recently got benched by M80.

Although Team Falcons are the favorites based on their overall international experience, the last time both teams clashed was when Wildcard beat the European mix at the Six Invitational 2026. Anything is possible in a BO1 match.

All Gamers vs. Weibo Gaming

As if fate had scripted it, All Gamers’ international debut in Rainbow Six Siege will be against the Chinese esports powerhouse Weibo Gaming—which includes the region’s fan-favorite Wu “Reeps96” Weichen.

All Gamers ran over all teams in the CN League 2026 Kickoff as they only lost one map, a 6-8 defeat against Wolves Esports. The difference between them and the rest of teams in the region was considerably higher, which is an indicator of All Gamers’ overall strength. However, for the first time in a long while, All Gamers won’t be the favorites. Combined with their lack of experience and the pressure of making their international debut, All Gamers’ players will have to make a huge effort to not lose the game against themselves.

Therefore, whilst it’s not great to travel across the globe to play against a roster you have scrimmaged in the past, making their debut against a lineup you already know may be a good way to start your international career.

FaZe Clan vs. Five Fears

FaZe Clan and Five Fears are opposites; the two-time world champions, assembled over three years ago, will play against a roster that was put together shortly after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026.

For obvious reasons, the Brazilians are the favorites to secure the win. However, if we just look at recent results, the truth is that Five Fears are North America’s current champions after winning all of their games.

Throughout Year 10, FaZe Clan lost thrice against North American rosters, falling twice against M80 and once against DarkZero Esports. However, FaZe Clan’s last two international tests against North American lineups ended in victory as they secured comfortable wins against Wildcard and Shopify Rebellion at the Six Invitational 2026.

Shopify Rebellion vs. Virtus.pro

Shopify Rebellion head to Salt Lake City’s Swiss Stage after a convincing 2-0 victory against Four Angry Men. Before their showing against the Chinese lineup, however, they had lost against Team Falcons after throwing a big margin of rounds on Clubhouse.

Individually, Shopify Rebellion have proven to be exceptionally strong, with William “Spoit” Löfstedt, Adam “Surf” Medina, and Richard “Rexen” Coronado as the team’s best players in Salt Lake City so far. Nevertheless, the overall thought is that they are still a bit behind the rest of favorites in the tournament.

The Americans’ first test in the Swiss Stage will be against Virtus.pro, the first international match for the Bears since the signing of the two former Gen.G Esports players Ilhan “Nayqo” El Jabbari and Christopher “SkyZs” Jauleski, as well as the former Geekay Esports player Nikita “RORICK” Kruchinkin and the former BNK FEARX coach Cesar “Dark” Adriano.

CAG Osaka vs. LOS

CAG Osaka’s long-awaited international return will begin with a clash against LOS. It will be the first time both teams cross paths since the Six Invitational 2023.

While it’s hard to name a favorite for this game, the Brazilians come from a shaky play-in performance where they lost to ENTERPRISE Esports before running over Four Angry Men.

In yesterday’s match, Vitor “Peres” Peres averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.91 and was named the MVP for the second day of play-in action.

FURIA vs. Twisted Minds

Expectations around FURIA have slowly increased in the last few days, especially after the Black Panthers’ performances in South America. Individually, the Brazilians are one of the best teams in the competition.

Curiously enough, FURIA will begin their run in Salt Lake City with another team known for its aggression, Twisted Minds. It’s the return of MENA in the international scene as the region’s last appearance was a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2025—which was achieved by Twisted Minds’ core.

Twisted Minds is one of the teams affected by visa issues in Salt Lake City as Abdullah “Dov2hkiin” Alsaeedi has had to be replaced by Abdulrahman “Guardz” Alsaeedi, his twin, who used to play for Team Falcons and Twisted Minds before joining Bright Future.