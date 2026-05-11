CAG Osaka have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after defeats against LOS, Team Falcons, and Five Fears. This is the second BLAST R6 Major in a row where the Cyclops are eliminated following a winless Swiss Stage run, as the same happened in November 2025 at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

The team's defeats against the Brazilians and the Europeans on the first day of action meant they couldn't afford to lose any other match. Unfortunately for them, against Five Fears, a close 6-8 defeat on Fortress was followed by a 2-7 loss on Lair; which had been CAG Osaka's map pick.

The Japanese are in a complicated spot in the Six Invitational 2027 Global Standings. Although they won the APAC North 2026 Kickoff, which awarded them with 590 SI Points, leaving Salt Lake City with no wins means they are now on the verge of falling off the list's Top 15. Logically, it's still too early to do any maths; but the Japanese must start winning internationally, otherwise they won't be able to attend the Six Invitational 2027.