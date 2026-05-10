Few tactical shooters have stayed relevant as long as Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft’s competitive FPS continues to attract millions thanks to its strategic gameplay, operator updates, and thriving esports scene. But one question still comes up regularly among players: Is Rainbow Six Siege crossplay?

The short answer is yes, but there are important limitations depending on your platform. Just as players compare competitive platforms in other strategy-heavy scenes, from esports hubs to the best poker sites that can be found following this link https://worldpokerdeals.com/rakeback-deals/best-poker-sites , Siege players also want to know where and how they can play with friends.

If you have been wondering about R6 crossplay, this guide explains exactly how crossplay works in Rainbow Six Siege, which platforms can play together, and how cross-progression connects your progress across devices.

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay?

Yes, Rainbow Six Siege supports crossplay, but not all platforms can play together.

Ubisoft introduced crossplay in stages with separate matchmaking pools: console players together and PC players in their own ecosystem.

Here is how crossplay currently works:

Xbox and PlayStation players can play together.

PC players can match with cloud gaming users.

Console and PC matchmaking remain separated by default.

With this structure in mind, let’s break down how crossplay functions across different platforms.

This setup helps Ubisoft maintain competitive balance, especially because mouse-and-keyboard controls can offer a major advantage over controller players in tactical shooters like Siege.

Crossplay Between Xbox and PlayStation

Console crossplay is fully supported between Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

That means players on:

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

can squad up together and enter the same matchmaking pool.

For console players, this has been one of the most requested features for years. It allows friends to team up regardless of whether they own a PlayStation or Xbox console.

To use crossplay, players simply need:

A Ubisoft Connect account

Crossplay is enabled in settings.

Friends added through Ubisoft Connect.

Once connected, invites and matchmaking work smoothly across supported consoles.

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay Between Xbox and PC?

This is where things become more complicated.

Many players search for Rainbow Six Siege crossplay Xbox PC, but Xbox and PC do not share standard matchmaking.

Ubisoft separates console and PC pools primarily for competitive fairness. Since PC players often use higher frame rates, precision aiming, and mouse and keyboard controls, combining both ecosystems could create frustrating matches for console users.

As of now:

Xbox cannot queue directly with standard PC players.

PlayStation cannot queue directly with standard PC players.

PC and console matchmaking remain separate.

However, there is one exception involving cloud gaming.

PC Crossplay and Cloud Gaming

PC players can encounter users playing through cloud gaming services such as Amazon Luna.

Cloud users are matched in the PC ecosystem like traditional PC players.

This means that Steam players, Ubisoft Connect PC players, Epic games store players and Cloud gaming users can all play together.

While Rainbow Six Siege does have crossplay, Ubisoft keeps console and PC communities mostly separate.

Does Rainbow Six Siege Have Cross-Progression?

Yes, Rainbow Six Siege supports full cross-progression through Ubisoft Connect.

This feature is especially valuable for long-term players who switch platforms or own multiple systems. Cross-progression allows players to carry over:

Operators

Renown

Battle Pass progress

Inventory items

Cosmetics

Ranked progression

Account progression

As long as the same Ubisoft account is linked, your progress syncs across supported platforms.

For example, if you played on Xbox and later moved to PC, your operators and cosmetic items transfer with your account.

This has become a major quality-of-life improvement for the community, especially as more players upgrade hardware or switch ecosystems.

How to Enable Crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege

Enabling crossplay is relatively simple.

On Console

Open Rainbow Six Siege. Go to Settings. Navigate to the Matchmaking tab. Enable Crossplay. Link your Ubisoft Connect account.

On PC

Crossplay within the PC ecosystem is automatically enabled through Ubisoft Connect.

You can also use Ubisoft Connect to:

Add friends across platforms.

Send invites.

Manage linked accounts.

Track progression.

Without a linked Ubisoft account, crossplay and cross-progression features will not function properly.

Why Ubisoft Keeps PC and Console Separate

Some players still wonder why Ubisoft avoids full console-to-PC matchmaking.

The main reason is competitive integrity.

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most tactical and mechanically demanding shooters on the market. Precision aiming, fast reaction times, and communication heavily influence match outcomes.

Mixing controller and mouse players could create:

Uneven gunfights

Input advantages

Matchmaking imbalance

Frustration in ranked modes

Many competitive games, including tactical shooters, use similar separation systems for this reason.

Ubisoft’s approach preserves fairness while letting players be flexible within platform groups.

The Future of Siege Crossplay

Ubisoft continues to evolve Rainbow Six Siege, and crossplay features may expand further in the future.

The gaming industry has increasingly moved toward unified multiplayer ecosystems, especially in live-service titles. While full PC and console integration is not currently available, Ubisoft may continue experimenting with optional matchmaking settings or limited cross-platform modes down the line.

For now, the existing system represents a major improvement over earlier years, when players were locked entirely to their own platform families.

Final Verdict

So, is Rainbow Six Siege crossplay? Yes, but with platform-based limitations.

Xbox and PlayStation players can fully play together, while PC players are in a separate pool with cloud gaming users. Cross-progression allows your operators, cosmetics, and account progress to travel across platforms through Ubisoft Connect.

If you are planning to squad up with friends, it is important to check which systems everyone is using before jumping into matchmaking.

For most console players, crossplay has made Rainbow Six Siege far more accessible and social. And with Ubisoft continuing to support the game years after launch, the cross-platform experience will likely keep improving in future updates.