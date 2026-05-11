Twisted Minds qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs

Twisted Minds have become the first team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Playoffs after a nail-bitting 2-1 victory against G2 Esports. Before their clash against the samurai, Twisted Minds had taken down FURIA and Weibo Gaming.

The MENA roster kicked off the series with a 7-2 win on Clubhouse. Then, the samurai leveled the series with a 7-3 win on Chalet. Finally, Twisted Minds produced a great comeback on Kafe Dostoyevsky to win the final map by a score of 8-7.

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City was MENA's return to an international competition of Rainbow Six Siege after an absence that lasted over a year. Before Salt Lake City, the core's last international appearance was at the Six Invitational 2025, where they finished among the best eight teams in the tournament while playing for Team Falcons.

It's also worth mentioning that Twisted Minds' players Hashem "Hashom" Jafri and Osama "Tr1ixd" Zahrani had reached the playoffs at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Therefore, Salt Lake City will be their second BLAST R6 Major Playoff appearance.