Rainbow Six Siege release Calypso Casino teaser

At the Six Invitational 2026, held in Paris, France, in February 2026, Ubisoft revealed the first images of Calypso Casino during the Year 11 Reveal Panel. Back then, fans got extremely excited, as it had been over a year since the last brand-new map had been added to the game—Lair in Operation Deadly Omen.

Three months after the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft have finally released another Calypso Casino teaser. The 13-second video displays some parts of the map, including an aquarium, a room full of slot machines, and the building's main hall. You can find the video below this paragraph:

Shortly after, Ubisoft revealed that Rainbow Six Siege's new season will be called Operation System Override. Calypso Casino won't be the only brand-new feature coming to Rainbow Six Siege, as other changes including a new weapon, a Dokkaebi remaster, and the release of Ranked 3.0 are among the changes that will drop in the next weeks.

The Calypso Casino teaser is very similar to the one that had been first unveiled at the Six Invitational 2026. Still, having more information and images of Calypso Casino is very important, as Calypso Casino will be part of Operation System Override's Ranked map pool.