Rainbow Six Siege Year 11: Everything you need to know

During the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details regarding the game's Year 11. The developers are now focusing on the importance of 5v5 playlists, which means prioritising competitiveness (Ranked) and shutting down Dual Front.

Including a partnership with Konami to bring Solid Snake to Rainbow Six Siege, 1v1 game modes, black ice variants, and many more, here's what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11:

Operation Silent Hunt

Operation Silent Hunt will be heavily themed by Metal Gear Solid after Ubisoft partnered with Konami. The headlining update is the arrival of Solid Snake as Rainbow Six Siege's new attacker.

Solid Snake will bring a unique operator gadget which will identify the location of defenders and where they are looking at. He's also bringing his iconic handgun, the TACIT .45. Additionally, he will also be able to pick up the secondary gadgets left by dead attackers, including fragmentation grenades, hard breaching charges, smoke grenades, and many more!

Ubisoft's partnership with Konami will also include a brand-new time-limited 4v4 game mode based on Metal Gear Solid.

Also coming in Operation Silent Hunt, Ubisoft will add:

Operator balancing changes targeting roamers and entries, including Skopos, Ying, Ela, Alibi, and more!

Addition of 1v1 Arcade playlists for two weeks

Modernised map versions of Consulate, Oregon, and Villa

New Battle Pass including items for Smoke, Solid Snake, and more!

Year 11 Season 2

Year 11 Season 2 will be a huge step forward for Rainbow Six Siege in terms of content. The most important change of the season will be Dokkaebi's remaster and the addition of the Calypso Casino map.

Whilst we don't have much information about Dokkaebi's remaster, we know that the South Korean's ability will be tweaked. Additionally, she will get a brand new weapon.

Moreover, Year 11 Season 2 will see the arrival of Ranked 3.0. After years of complaints, the fans are finally getting what they wanted: a Ranked playlist where Hidden MMR isn't a thing. Starting from Year 11 Season 2, the rank shown will be the real rank. This also means that Ranked Placements will be back.

Finally, Ubisoft also announced stricter changes to Mousetrap. Players who get detected using a mouse and a keyboard will be banned rather than moved to the PC Ranked playlist.

It's also worth noting that Dual Front will be shut down with the arrival of Year 11 Season 2. So, if you want to unlock the Dual Front items, you have limited time now!

Year 11 Season 3

Year 11 Season 3 will include the arrival of a new operator who will be able to destroy shields. Not much has been revealed about the operator yet, but the teaser is pretty self explanatory. The operator's codename is FIREWORKS.

Moreover, Ubisoft will add the Legends Division, a Ranked division exclusive to the best Champion players. The players that get invited to this list will also be able to get a charm that will display their final position on the standings.

Additionally, Ubisoft teased a Drone Racing Event. Sounds cool, doesn't it?

Year 11 Season 4

In Year 11 Season 4, fans will be given access to a new Social HUB. Ubisoft will also open a new Testing Grounds, allowing players to try out a new idea the team is working on: half reinforcements.

Ubisoft will also introduce a rework for the Hostage game mode. The team will also bring back The Grand Larceny game mode and a new secondary gadget with the shape of a drone. At the same time, they will add a cross operator weapon.

And what's coming in Year 12?

Logically, it's too soon to talk about Year 12. However, Joshua Mills explained that the team will go back to releasing one brand-new operator per season. So... remasters are over, at least for the time being!