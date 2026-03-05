Virtus.pro unveil new Rainbow Six Siege lineup

Virtus.pro have unveiled the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11. The Armenian esports organization have shaped a mix of Russian and French players, who will be coached by Six Sweden Major champion and former BNK FEARX head coach César "Dark" Adriano.

Virtus.pro's new lineup only includes three players from the team that competed in Year 10, those being Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko, Danila "dan" Dontsov, and Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich. However, the latter has been benched and his future in the team is still unclear. At the time of writing, we just now that he will be a substitute.

The three new members in the team are the two former Gen.G Esports players Ilhan "Nayqo" El Jabbari and Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski as well as the former Geekay Esports member Nikita "RORICK" Kruchinkin.

As mentioned above, the team will be coached by Dark. The Brazilian comes from coaching BNK FEARX for two successive seasons, featuring at international competitions such as the Six Invitational 2024 and 2026, the Esports World Cup 2025, or RE:L0:AD, among others.