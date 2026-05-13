Team Falcons qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City playoffs

Team Falcons have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City playoffs after a close 2-1 victory against Virtus.pro.

The Falcons had the better start to the series as they secured a 7-2 on Chalet, their map pick. However, the Bears leveled the series with a one-sided 7-3 win on Fortress. Eventually, the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand finalists bounced back with a 7-4 win on Lair.

Team Falcons' victory against Virtus.pro means they have narrowly clinched a playoff spot after losing two of their initial three Swiss Stage games. As expected, as soon as the BO3 matches started, Team Falcons felt much more comfortable.

This result also means Virtus.pro are out of the tournament after having faced some of the best teams so far in the competition, including G2 Esports, Shopify Rebellion, Weibo Gaming, Five Fears, as well as, logically, Team Falcons. Across the five teams, only Weibo Gaming has been confirmed to miss out on the playoffs, as Five Fears are currently playing against Wildcard for the last spot in the Top 8.