Team Secret have announced the departure of their IGL Lucas "Savage" Alves. The Portuguese player had joined Team Secret in June 2022 from TENSTAR. Alongside Marlon "Twister" Mello, the Portuguese-speaking duo slowly but steadily built a roster that ended up establishing itself as one of the best in the European region.

Shortly after his arrival in Team Secret, the team surprisingly qualified for the Six Invitational 2023. Whilst their participation in Montreal, Canada, was brief, it was a first indicator of the team's growth.

In Year 9, Team Secret finally found consistency in Europe's top flight as they qualified for every BLAST international event played that season. Back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in Manchester and Montreal were followed by a disappointing group stage exit from the Six Invitational 2025.

Finally, Year 10 was when Team Secret peaked. The team won the Esports World Cup 2025 and reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final. Unfortunately for them, following the conclusion of the event in Paris, Marc "jume" Steinmann and Adrian "Adrian" Tryka joined Team Falcons and Wildcard, respectively. This forced Team Secret to find replacements quickly and ended up signing Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Nathan "Nafe" Sharp. Clearly, the team couldn't work in time as they missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Savage's departure from Team Secret means that Noah "Noa" Urwitz and Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani are the only players left from the lineup that won in Riyadh and that was two maps away from lifting the hammer in February 2026. In just three months, Team Secret's roster has fallen apart.