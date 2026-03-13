Who is Stompn playing for in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege has some of the most mechanically-gifted players in esports. Some examples include Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, Luccas "Paluh" Molina, Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen, Jason "Beaulo" Doty, and many others, even from APAC, a region that has always stood out for individual quality.

Logically, fraggers are the ones who often steal the show. It's like football, where strikers are often placed above defenders and goalkeepers. Certainly, everyone has its own role in the ecosystem; but, who doesn't enjoy frenetic, outstanding individual plays?

Nowadays, there's a name that pops up when thinking about those: Zack "Stompn" Lamb. The American from Dallas, Texas, made his professional debut less than a year ago in G2 Esports. His impact in the scene, coming from M80's academy, was quick and ended up being chosen as the Rookie of the Season and the fourth-best player in Year 10 by Siege.GG.

A lot is said about Stompn primarily because he's a player with a huge fanbase, as he built himself a content creation career before turning a professional player. Additionally, fans have been able to see his growth year after year: a mechanically gifted player isn't made in one day. Therefore, having been able to see his progression is something special. The average player sees a connection in him; who says they can't be the next Stompn?

At the time of writing, Stompn plays for G2 Esports. In his first year for the samurai, Stompn played 88 maps and averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.14. He was the second-highest rated player of Year 10 only behind Wu "Reeps96" Weichen, who plays in Asia's top flight for Weibo Gaming.

Under G2 Esports, Stompn has already collected a bunch of EVP titles in Riyadh and Munich. His best international performance came in the Esports World Cup 2025, where he finished in second place. He also helped G2 Esports to finish among the best six sides at the BLAST R6 Major Munich and has already competed at one Six Invitational. His legacy is only growing!

Stompn's next professional match will take place in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff where G2 Esports will fight to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, which will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.