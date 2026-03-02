SiegeGG Year 10 Awards - Rookie of the year: Stompn

SiegeGG have named G2 Esports' player Zack "Stompn" Lamb as the rookie of the year for Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The American averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.14 after 88 maps played, including games in Europe and MENA's top flight, the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026.

Alongside G2 Esports, Stompn won the first stage of the Europe and MENA League 2025, reached the Esports World Cup 2025 grand final. The samurai also collected a Top 6 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Munich and a Top 12 finish at the Six Invitational 2026.

Here's a complete look at Stompn's combined stats in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.14

: 1.14 KD (+/-) : 822-639 (+183)

: 822-639 (+183) Entry (+/-) : 77-64 (+13)

: 77-64 (+13) Maps played : 88

: 88 KOST : 68%

: 68% KPR : 0.83

: 0.83 SRV : 35%

: 35% Clutches : 21

: 21 Plants : 17

: 17 HS% : 58

: 58 Operators mained: Grim and Warden

Only counting players with 50 or more maps played, Stompn's 1.14 is the second-highest SiegeGG rating only surpassed by Wu "Reeps96" Weichen's 1.15. Keep in mind that the Chinese's rating includes his performances at international competitions, the APAC BLAST R6 Major Munich Qualifier, and the APAC Regional Finals, but not the Asia League 2025—as we didn't register them. Therefore, Reeps96's final SiegeGG rating would probably be slightly higher. Right behind Stompn, we have Luccas "Paluh" Molina and Gabriel "Maia" Maia, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.13.

Stompn also has been the second-highest clutcher in Year 10 with 21 clutches to his name, only surpassed by Paluh's 23 clutches. He also holds the eighth-highest KPR and the eighth-highest KOST.