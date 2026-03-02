ENTERPRISE Esports part ways with Playxr and Relaes

ENTERPRISE Esports confirmed on March 1 that the Oceanic lineup had parted ways with Chris "Playxr" Lau and Oliver "Relaes" Schoebel. Although Relaes' departure had already been mentioned elsewhere, the team just made it official.

After short spells in various orgless mixes, Playxr joined the Chiefs. The Australian player competed in the active roster for a month before being benched before the start of the stage's playoffs, meaning he couldn't compete at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Eventually, he joined ENTERPRISE Esports. In his first year with the team, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.94 across all international competitions and the APAC BLAST R6 Major Munich Qualifier.

Meanwhile, Relaes had made his professional debut in Year 9 as he played for 5Sharp, Outlast, and Lycus Empire. He joined Antic x Odium before the lineup had gone orgless, as they signed for ENTERPRISE Esports shortly after. The Australian player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.86 across all the international competitions and the APAC BLAST R6 Major Munich Qualifier.

Whilst ENTERPRISE Esports haven't confirmed it yet, Kim "MinGoran" Min-geun seems to be on his way out of Oceania's top flight, according to one of his posts on his personal X account.