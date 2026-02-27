When will Operation Silent Hunt release in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 is about to end. The year, which began with Operation Prep Phase and that peaked with the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak, has been one with plenty of ups and downs.

Some aspects of Rainbow Six Siege X clearly appealed fans, no matter their rank. The new rappelling features, weapon inspect animations, modernized maps, and the launch of a new defender, Denari, and multiple brand-new guns are some of the highlights of the year. However, there have also been some unfortunate moments or decisions, with Dual Front stealing the spotlight, especially now that we know the 6v6 game mode will shut down in Year 11 Season 2.

Now, it's time to look forward to another Rainbow Six Siege year. It's now the turn for Year 11, which could transform Rainbow Six Siege forever. It will be the first complete year following Tencent's investment into Ubisoft, with the French company seeking to make Rainbow Six Siege an "annual billionaire brand."

The first season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11 will be Operation Silent Hunt, which will be the result of a collaboration between Ubisoft and Metal Gear Solid. The new season will see the arrival of Solid Snake, as well as multiple Metal Gear Solid-themed time-limited events, including a special assignment in Dual Front's final season.

Operation Silent Hunt will be released on March 3, 2026. The official release time hasn't been unveiled yet. However, based on the launch of previous Rainbow Six Siege seasons, we expect it to be 3 PM CET.

Operation Silent Hunt is the debut season of Year 11 and it will also affect the upcoming Challenger Series. In the next two weeks, the best two teams from each regional Challenger Series will qualify for their respective top flights. Some really important esports teams are taking part in the competitions, including Team Heretics, Twisted Minds, 9z Team, 2GAME Esports, or Imperial Esports.

We don't expect Operation Silent Hunt to completely transform Rainbow Six Siege, but it definitely is a solid start to Year 11. In the next few months, we expect more buffs, bundles, and changes from Ubisoft to refresh the average Rainbow Six Siege experience. Starting from Year 11 Season 3, Ranked updates, new playlists, a brand-new operator, and many more changes will likely shake Rainbow Six Siege as we know it.