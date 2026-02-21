Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Solid snake

Solid Snake is Rainbow Six Siege's new operator. The Metal Gear Solid will be an attacker and it will be introduced to Ubisoft's FPS on March 3, 2026.

Solid Snake is a three-speed, one-armor operator that perfectly mixes stealth with intel gathering. His suppressed secondary weapon as well as his gadget make him a viable attacker that can go silent but at the same time can be played in multiple roles thanks to his abilities.

Here's what you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's new attacker, Solid Snake:

Solid Snake's Loadout

Solid Snake's weapon loadout consists of the F2 Assault Rifle, the PMR90A2 Marksman Rifle, and the TACIT .45 Handgun. He can compliment his gun options with any attacking device available in the game except for hard breaching charges and claymores, including fragmentation grenades, smoke grenades, stun grenades, Impact EMPs, and breaching charges.

Some players may find it hard to choose between the F2 and the PMR90A2, especially now that the first has regained access to all the game's available grips. Therefore, it depends on what your approach will be during the round. If you expect to engage in long-range gun fights, we believe the PMR90A2 with a magnifying scope is the better option. However, if that's not the case and you will focus on taking over the enemy site, the F2 may be your best ally.

Similarly, having access to so many secondary gadgets can feel a bit overwhelming. Choose the one that better fits your needs keeping in mind what your goal will be during the round. If you are expected to support the plant, bringing smokes is likely the best decision. If you want to play vertically, breaching charges will definitely help you. Always have your approach clear!

Solid Snake's Gadget

Solid Snake's operator gadget is the Soliton Radar Mk. III. This device is a handheld radar that displays the map layout, detects active security cameras, and nearby enemies. Its battery drains when the gadget is being used, and it's refilled when it's off.

The Soliton Radar Mk. III can show three different types of messages, including ALL CLEAR, CAUTION, and ALERT. Here's what each one means:

ALL CLEAR : No enemies and security cams. The scanned area is clear.

: No enemies and security cams. The scanned area is clear. CAUTION : An active security camera is being used nearby.

: An active security camera is being used nearby. ALERT: Enemies have been located nearby.

When under the ALERT condition, Solid Snake must use the precision mode (triggered by pressing "F" on PC) to spot the exact location and vision area. Using the precision mode will drain the Soliton Radar Mk. III battery quicker.

Solid Snake's Pouch Ability

Solid Snake's Soliton Radar Mk. III isn't his only operator ability as he also has access to the OSP Pouches. These are tactical bags left behind by fallen comrades.

When Solid Snake is in the attacking team, killed attackers will leave behind these OSP Pouches. If Solid Snake reaches them, he can pick up the secondary gadget that's in the pouch. Therefore, if a Thermite is killed with one smoke grenade left in his pocked, Solid Snake can go and pick it up to use the device later in the round.

Solid Snake's Role in Rainbow Six Siege

Solid Snake could be classified as an information-gatherer in Rainbow Six Siege. He can be used in multiple roles thanks to his OSP Pouch ability and the wide range of gadgets he has access to, but his secondary weapon, the TACIT .45, and his Soliton Radar Mk. III make him a great stealth operator.

It will be easier to define Solid Snake's position in Rainbow Six Siege once he's released.

When will Solid Snake be released in Rainbow Six Siege?

Solid Snake will be released to Rainbow Six Siege on March 3, 2026, when Operation Silent Hunt launches to the live version of the game. It will be just the beginning of Rainbow Six Siege's partnership with Konami and Metal Gear Solid, as cosmetics and events based on Konami's title will be launched as Year 11 Season 1 goes by.