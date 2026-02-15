Ubisoft to shut down Dual Front in Year 11 Season 2

Ubisoft have announced the team’s decision to shut down Dual Front in Year 11 Season 2.

This comes after a change of approach, as the team will focus on the 1v1 and 3v3 Arcade playlists that were also unveiled.

Next season’s Dual Front will be the last one and it will include a special assignment based on Metal Gear Solid.

Dual Front was launched to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Rainbow Six Siege X in Year 10 Season 2. The 6v6 game mode was widely welcomed at the beginning, but, unfortunately, as time went by, the community ended up not paying it too much attention.

Despite the community’s overall thought about the game mode, Ubisoft kept investing in Dual Front’s growth. The Dual Front special assignment, which initially was extracting Dokkaebi from the map, eventually changed into some type of bomb assignment where players had to hack a container.

This wasn’t the only tweak to Dual Front as Ubisoft’s developers kept changing the operator pool, as well as making small changes to encourage fans to not only try the game mode but also to keep playing. Unfortunately, these didn’t grow the average playing numbers.

While Dual Front’s days are already counted, Ubisoft is launching a special assignment based on their Metal Gear Solid partnership which will bring Solid Snake to Rainbow Six Siege.

Although Dual Front has clearly failed, the game mode has set the base to some updates that have already been launched or will be launched in the game. For instance, the mini map or Solid Snake’s operator ability are two clear examples.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Dual Front operator badge won’t disappear after the game mode is shut down. This means that players who unlocked it will get to keep it. If you want it, you still have one season to own it!