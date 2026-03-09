EML 2026 Challenger Series Swiss Stage Roundup: Team Heretics and Certified Skids lead standings, Pannuhuone eliminated, and more!

The Swiss Stage of the Europe and MENA League 2026 Challenger Series concluded yesterday. As many had expected, Team Heretics and Certified Skids led the standings with 3-0 runs. Other teams such as Team Secret Academy or Myth Esports followed closely. Surprisingly enough, Europe T2 Grand Finals 2025-2026 champions Pannuhuone and former WYLDE core BLATANT GAP couldn't make the playoffs.

Here are the main storylines of the Swiss Stage:

Team Heretics and Certified Skids lead standings

Six Invitational 2026-bound Team Heretics and former Wolves Esports core Certified Skids finished the Swiss Stage with unbeaten records and therefore secured themselves the first two seeds ahead of the playoffs.

Team Heretics' comfortable 2-0 start against Saudi roster Al Ula was followed by two demanding tests against Giggioletti, whose core competed last season under MACKO Esports, and Pannuhuone, who had beaten the former Project Zero roster just a few months ago at the T2 Grand Finals 2025-2026. The Finn roster had only made one change since then, as they brought former Fnatic player Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen.

On the other hand, Certified Skids started with a hard-worked victory against Ukrainian-majority roster UAIM, which was followed by back-to-back 2-0 victories against Team Secret Academy and Myth Esports.

Both Team Heretics and Certified Skids are the main favorites to achieve promotion to the Europe and MENA League 2026. In the hypothetical case they win their respective matches, they will face off in the Upper Bracket Final.

Team Secret Academy still in the race for promotion

The French roster led by former Team BDS player Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi is still in the race for promotion to Europe's top flight after finishing the Swiss Stage with a 3-1 record. Team Secret's academy only lost against Certified Skids. Other than their defeat against the British roster, the team only dropped one map against Turks LFO, as they secured back-to-back 2-0 wins against Dyavoli and BLATANT GAP.

Overall, Team Secret's academy lineup is arguably one of the most experienced in the competition. Elemzje isn't the only player with international or top flight experience in the team as the team recently included former Gen.G Esports player Rahian "Asa" Ramos.

Dyavoli bounce back and keeps the Russian dream alive

The Russian roster Dyavoli, which includes Six Invitational 2019 and Six Invitational 2022 grand finalist as well as Six Raleigh Major champion and Six Mexico Major grand finalist Dmitry "Scyther" Semenov, survived the Swiss Stage. The team had lost two of their first three games and managed to reach the playoffs after back-to-back wins against Al Ula and former WYLDE core BLATANT GAP.

Dyavoli's first test in the playoffs will be extremely difficult as the Russians will play against Certified Skids.

Cinderella aura in Myth Esports and Maestro Esca

The European lineups of Myth Esports and Maestro Esca surprisingly finished the Swiss Stage with 3-1 records, beating teams such as Pannuhuone, BLATANT GAP, or Giggioleti in the process.

Whilst it's obvious that both teams are slightly behind Team Heretics, Certified Skids, or even Team Secret, the fact they beat rosters with former top flight players is one that can't be ignored. Curiously enough, both Myth Esports and Maestro Esca will face off in their first playoff game.

Team Heretics and Certified Skids both in solid playoff positions

Promotion-favorites Team Heretics and Certified Skids are in solid positions ahead of the start of the playoffs, which will kick off on March 12, 2026.

The Six Invitational 2026-bound Team Heretics will play against Order of the Shield. In case of a win, the European mix will play against Team Secret Academy or Giggioletti. They have already won against the two of them in the past few months.

Meanwhile, Certified Skids will kick off the playoffs with a match against Dyavoli. In case of a win, they will play against the victorious side of the clash between Myth Esports and Maestro Esca.