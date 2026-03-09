Elevate's APAC core first-rounded from South America League 2026 Challenger Series

Elevate's APAC core, including Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal and Ronaldo "ion" Osawa have been first-rounded from the South America League 2026 Challenger Series after finishing the Swiss Stage with a 2-3 match record.

The team that competed in South America's second tier was formed by the two previously named players, who teamed up with former Black Dragons, Keyd Stars, and INTZ player Victor "Hornetao" Lopes, former SuperNova Team player Yuri "yurivst" Visintin, and former Elevate player Romeo, mainly known for his participation with the red-and-black roster in RE:L0:AD.

The roster was allowed to compete in South America's Challenger Series as Elevate Academy's former roster had reached the Super Final 2025, which they had lost against Stellae Gaming's roster—now under 2GAME Esports.

Elevate had a strong debut in the competition with a 2-1 victory over RazaH Company's roster, which included Six Invitational 2021 champion João "Kamikaze" Gomes and Team Liquid legend André "Nesk" Oliveira. Then, back-to-back defeats against Imperial Esports and Vince Seven Esports put their backs between a rock and a hard place. Although they bounced back with a 2-0 victory against NewMode, the Brazilians ended up being eliminated after a 0-2 defeat against INTZ.

Elevate's future in the scene is uncertain. At the time of writing, we expect them to compete in the upcoming APAC League 2026; although it's hard to say if the team will keep investing in a full-Brazilian imported roster.