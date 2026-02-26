What are the best operators to use in Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Silent Hunt?

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Silent Hunt will be the first season of Year 11. Themed around Konami's Metal Gear Solid, fans are already looking forward to the release of the season to play Solid Snake.

However, Solid Snake won't change the game's meta. In fact, we don't expect Solid Snake to be played much either, at least not in the higher ranks. Sure, players will unlock him and try him out, but players will likely realize that there are better options out there.

In this article, we explore the best operators to use in Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season, Operation Silent Hunt. Beware, we have gone for some wild picks. We all know the strength of a Smoke or a Mira, but recent and upcoming changes make some operators stand out.

Here's a look at our favorite six operators (three attackers and three defenders) for Operation Silent Hunt:

Deimos

Deimos is the ultimate roamer killer. His ability combined with his weapons, especially his revolver, make him one of the deadliest attackers in Rainbow Six Siege. He's also a two-speed operator, meaning he can move freely around the map hunting enemies.

He's not good only because of his gadget, the Deathmark Tracker. His loadout makes him a special operator; he has access to one of the best shotguns in the game, the M590A1, and one of the best Assault Rifles, the AK-74M. His .44 Vendeta allows him to play vertically and he can also bring fragmentation grenades or even hard breach charges, making him extremely adaptable. He can be played aggressively, he can gather information quickly, and he can even hard breach. Honestly, he's too good!

Grim

Grim is another great roamer killer. His operator ability, the Kawan Hive Launcher, detects all defenders that are touched by the electronic bees. This allows attackers to heavily pressure defenders.

His loadout is extremely aggressive and fun to play with. He also can be used for vertical plays and can also bring hard breaching charges, making him an operator that's really versatile.

Dokkaebi

We can't ignore Dokkaebi either. Although Dokkaebi will be remastered in Year 11 Season 2, the South Korean heads to Operation Silent Hunt with her operator gadget still untouched. She can ring every defender twice, block camera access to all dead defenders, and access defender cameras.

If her device wasn't powerful enough, she has access to insane long-range weapons as well as the SMG-12, one of the best guns in short and mid-distance gun fights. She can also choose between stun grenades, smoke grenades, and Impact EMPs. Tell us, what can't she do?

Azami

Azami is one of the most unique operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Although she has been through some nerfs and attackers have plenty of resources to destroy her Kiba Barriers, this gadget brings a lot of value to any map lineup. She's extremely helpful. She also has a great loadout set, not just in terms of guns but also in terms of secondary devices. She can be used in absolutely every map, making her really useful everywhere.

Thorn

Ubisoft definitely transformed Thorn in their last patch of Operation Tenfold Pursuit. Her Razorbloom Shells are now quicker, deadlier, and even slowdown attackers. Before the patch, attackers would just ignore the shells. Now, they simply can't. The Irish operator definitely feels like one of the best roamers in the game right now, so players who like action should keep bringing her to the battlefield!

Skopós

Last but not least, Skopós is arguably a wild pick. However, we decided to go adventurous as Ubisoft are buffing the Greek defender in Operation Silent Hunt.

Starting with Operation Silent Hunt, Skopós will be able to change shells quicker and she will also be a three-speed operator. She also has access to impact grenades and an Assault Rifle, the PCX-33. Considering Skopós is a defender, she's now one of the most aggressive and versatile operators. She's also a great asset on maps like Clubhouse or Kafe Dostoyevsky, which will be in Operation Silent Hunt's Ranked playlist. Definitely, an operator to keep in mind!