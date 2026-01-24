Ubisoft want to make Rainbow Six Siege X an "annual billionare brand"

Ubisoft announced on January 21 a major organizational, operational and portfolio reset as the company attempts to "reclaim creative leadership and restore sustainable growth."

The idea behind the changes is to move towards a "sustainable growth" and a "robust cash generation." Ubisoft will attempt to reach this by following a new operationing model, a refocused portfolio with a "meaningfully revised three-year roadmap," and the rightsizing of the organization.

"Ubisoft's strategic decision to undertake this major reset is driven by the continued shift toward a persistently more selective AAA market and an increasingly competitive shooter landscape, combined with the growing challenge for publishers to create brands in a context of higher costs." - Ubisoft's Press Release

The new operating model will consist of five Creative Houses divided into Vantage Studios and four more whose names haven't been revealed. "By simplifying the organization and placing creative and financial accountability closer to where value is created, the Group is strengthening its ability to innovate and execute with greater discipline, flexibility and speed," the statement indicates.

Vantage Studio will include Ubisoft's strongest titles, including Rainbow Six Siege X, Assassin's Creed, and Far Cry. They will be the team that will focus on "scaling and extending" these franchises to "turn them into annual billionare brands."

On November 21, Ubisoft announced that Tencent had made a "€1.16 billion cash investment" in Vantage Studios. Whilst future plans are still uncertain, a lot of fans believe this could be Ubisoft's last opportunity to get Rainbow Six Siege X back on track, especially after what has been considered a disappointing Year 10.

Ubisoft will have the chance to get back on track in the second weekend of February, when the Finals of the Six Invitational 2026 are played in Paris, France. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.