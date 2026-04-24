There's no doubt that House is one of the most popular maps in Rainbow Six Siege. Of course, we're talking of the original version of House, not the new one. Players don't have many positive words for House's current looks.

Well, what if we told you that the original version of House is coming back? Would you be happy? Well, we have good news: Rainbow Six Siege's original House map is coming back. However, there's a twist: it's coming back... in Rainbow Six Mobile.

For the first time ever, Rainbow Six Mobile players will be able to enjoy the original version of House on their mobile devices. Unfortunately, the original version of House isn't coming to Rainbow Six Siege yet.

The original version of House will be added to Rainbow Six Mobile on April 28, 2026. It's still unclear if this is just a time-limited event or if the map will stay indefinitely.

House's original version brings a lot of good memories. Rainbow Six Siege's E3 2014 gameplay is set on House, giving fans a first look at the game's mechanics and elements, such as soft-destruction and barricades. It didn't take long for fans and eventual players to fall in love with the map. Eventually, it was seen as one of the best in the game. However, as the game evolved, it fell into the "casual map" category due to its reduced size, among other reasons.

Adding the original version of House in Rainbow Six Mobile is a smart move by Ubisoft. It definitely is a way to bring Rainbow Six Mobile on the map of those nostalgic Rainbow Six Siege fans. Be as it may, it would be cool to see the OG House being implemented in Rainbow Six Siege in the near future. Do you think that's going to happen?