Jynxzi's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List (Updated)

Jynxzi is one of Rainbow Six Siege's most popular content creators. Whatever he does is bastly followed; he's one of the reasons why Rainbow Six Siege is what the game is now.

For this reason, a lot of fans pay a lot of attention when he listens: his opinion is shared, and, most players, especially casual players, agree with his thoughts.

On February 2025, Jynxzi made a tier list ranking all of Rainbow Six Siege's operators. Unfortunately, a year later, Jynxzi hasn't made a newer tier list yet. However, we have put together his thoughts in this article.

Without further ado, here's Jynxzi's Rainbow Six Siege operator tier list:

Tier S

According to Jynxzi, Rainbow Six Siege's best operators are Goyo, Mute, Maverick, Ace, Ash, Azami, Blackbeard, Castle, Doc, Dokkaebi, Fenrir, Hibana, IQ, Kaid, Kapkan, Lesion, Melusi, Mira, Smoke, Ram, and Thermite.

Considering this tier list was done over a year ago, we think there are some picks that don't belong to this category anymore. For example, since Jynxzi made this list, Doc has lost his magnifying scopes. If the American streamer had known about this change, we're pretty sure the French defender wouldn't be so high on the list.

Regarding the rest of operators, it makes sense to see them so high. After all, their gadgets are still very solid in Rainbow Six Siege's meta. In fact, Thermite, Ace, Maverick, and Hibana experienced tweaks that probably strengthened their positions in the game, even Ace's, who traded one speed point for a set of stun grenades.

Tier A

In Tier A, Jynxzi put Montagne, Blitz, Flores, Brava, Buck, Grim, Jackal, Nomad, Thatcher, Twitch, Valkyrie, Vigil, Warden, and Zero.

We believe there are some wild picks here, even when the list was originally built. First of all, Zero's position may be quite high. His gadget is strong, but it's very easy to counter. We think Zero should be a situational operator; even though he gathers plenty of information and can get rid of some enemy devices, Zero's gadget is often found pretty easily.

Other operators that could be lower are Vigil, Warden, or Jackal. Meanwhile, operators like Grim, Thatcher, or Twitch (whose F2 got buffed recently) could be higher if the list were made today.

Tier B

In Tier B, Jynxzi put a lot of situational operators, such as Clash, Pulse, Amaru, or Nokk. He also added Aruni, Bandit, Capitao, Deimos, Echo, Frost, Jäger, Lion, Striker, Skopós, Tubarao, Wamai, and Ying.

There are some picks that actually make sense to be in Tier B, like Lion, Wamai, or Striker, but we can't agree with some others like Ying, Capitao, Aruni, or Deimos. The three attackers should be way higher, with Deimos in Tier S. Meanwhile, Aruni should be at least a tier above, as she has access to great defensive utility and a magnifying scope.

Tier C

Tier C also includes a mix of situational and non-meta operators, including Sens, Finka, Alibi, Ela, Gridlock, Iana, Kali, Maestro, Mozzie, Oryx, Osa, Sledge, Solis, Tachanka, Thorn, and Zofia.

As in previous tiers, there are some operators that should be slightly higher, like Thorn, Solis, or Ela. These should be put higher now after recent tweaks and buffs. The rest seem fine to us, as they are mostly situational operators that are hardly used except for very specific sites, such as Kali, Tachanka, or Sens.

Tier D

The last tier of the list, Tier D, includes Glaz, Fuze, Caveira, Sentry, Rook, and Thunderbird.

This list makes perfect sense, even now. We would put Glaz and Fuze slightly higher, but the other four make sense. Jynxzi did a very good job here, even one year later!