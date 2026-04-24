Ubisoft exploring idea to bring Hostage back to Ranked in Year 11

Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked playlist is, alongside the Siege Cup, the most competitive in the game. There, players compete to climb through the ranks with a clear goal in mind: becoming Champions.

Historically, Ranked has always been played using Bomb rules; attackers must plant the defuser to disable the bomb, whilst defenders must stop the them from doing so. However, what if we said Ubisoft are thinking of changing this?

During the Year 11 Reveal Panel, held at the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft revealed that they are currently exploring the idea of reworking Hostage and re-adding it to the Ranked playlist.

"We'd like to bring something back, or, rather, someone. Let's say he's not very chatty. We're reworking Hostage and working closely with community leaders to explore how to bring it back into Ranked play." - Christopher Budgen, Rainbow Six Siege's Live Content Director.

Re-adding Hostage back to Ranked would be a massive change in Rainbow Six Siege. In fact, it would be so huge it's hard to imagine how the game would work if such a change were to be made. Could defenders go outside of the main building without being spotted? If so, could operator lineups be completely transformed to the point they aren't really used inside the main building but rather outside, protecting the hostage extraction areas?

It definitely isn't impossible, but it truly sounds difficult. Still, adding a second game mode to Ranked would be a positive change; different maps could be played, as well as operators that, on paper, are weaker, could gain some importance in the meta.

Seeing Hostage in Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked playlist would be a breath of fresh air for future seasons. However, if Ubisoft truly want to make this happen, they definitely will have to lock in: a change of this magnitute could be a before and an after with some very negative consecuences. All scenarios must be explored, always prioritizing the community's feedback.