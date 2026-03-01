When will the Legend Division be released in Rainbow Six Siege?

During the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft unveiled a series of changes that will shake the overall experience of Rainbow Six Siege in the upcoming months. The launch of Operation Silent Hunt, the first season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11, will offer players a first taste of what's to come: a new operator, Solid Snake, as well as Dual Front's final season and a brand-new time-limited event based on Metal Gear solid, as well as a 1v1 Arcade game mode are the main dishes of the season.

In Year 11 Season 2, more changes will be deployed in the game as a brand-new weapon, a Dokkaebi remaster, and more features will be implemented to strengthen the 5v5 experience in Rainbow Six Siege. At the same time, Ubisoft will launch Calypso Casino to Rainbow Six Siege.

However, the most-awaited change is coming in Year 11 Season 3 as Ubisoft will deploy Ranked 3.0. This new system will be easier to understand as Hidden MMR will be gone. Placement matches will be back in Rainbow Six Siege, with Ubisoft's current idea being 5 placement matches.

Surprisingly enough, Ranked 3.0 won't be the only change in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive experience as Ubisoft will also release a new playlist called Legend Division.

Legend Division will be an exclusive solo queue playlist only open to some of the best players in Rainbow Six Siege. It will open mid-season and its leaderboard will be public for all players to see. All in all, the experience provided will be highly competitive and ultimately exclusive. After all, only the best Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to compete in it.

Legend Division will be released in Rainbow Six Siege alongside Year 11 Season 3. In other words, players will still have to wait two more seasons (Operation Silent Hunt and Year 11 Season 2) to have a chance to take part in it.

It's hard to say now how many players will be allowed to compete in Rainbow Six Siege's Legend Division, but we expect a total of 100 players per region: meaning a maximum of ten matches could be played at the same time in each region.

Additionally, Ubisoft revealed a first look at what the prize will be for the contenders: a special weapon charm displaying the final position of the player by the end of the season's Legend Division. You can see it in the next picture:

It's also worth mentioning that players selected to play in the Legend Division will have to trigger on Ubisoft's brand-new R6 Shield Guard Secure Boot technology. It's expected to be launched alongside the Legend Division.